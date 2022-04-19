FINA Releases Qualifying Time Standards for Paris 2024 Olympic Swimming

FINA has published the qualifying time standards for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The news comes after the Paris 2024 organizing committee released a brand-new 9 day swimming schedule for the Olympics, in which swimming will run from July 27th to August 4th, 2024. If you wish to view the full release from FINA, click here.

FINA also released their criteria for creating these time standards. You’ll notice there are two cuts for each event, an Olympic Qualifying Time (“OQT”) and an Olympic Consideration Time (“OCT”). These cuts can only be achieved from March 1, 2023 to June 23, 2024. As always, each country or NOC (National Olympic Committees) is permitted to qualify a maximum 2 swimmers per individual event, as well as one relay team per relay event.

The OQT standards were set at the time it took to finish 14th in prelims of each event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while the OCT standards are 0.5% slower than the OQT.

Athletes who achieve an OQT will be automatically qualified for the Olympic Games, provided their NOC hasn’t yet reached the 2-swimmer quota in that event. There will be an 852 athlete quota for swimming at the Paris Games. Once all the swimmers who achieve OQT cuts are invited, the remaining spaces within the 852 swimmer quota will be filled with those who achieved the OCT time standard, again provided their NOC hasn’t yet reached its quota in the event. One swimmer who achieved an OCT standard will be invited in each of the 28 events, and that process will repeat until all 852 spots are filled.

Notably, the 852 swimmer quota is a reduced number from the Tokyo Olympics. In Tokyo, 878 swimmers were permitted to enter. Paris 2024 has reduced the overall number of athletes competing across all sports by approximately 600, therefore each individual sport saw a small reduction in the number of athletes allowed to enter.

Also included in FINA’s announcement: each relay event will be capped at 16 entries, which is in line with previous Olympics.

Now without further ado, here are the time standards for the Paris 2024 Olympics: