FINA Says Published Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification Procedures Are Outdated

In spite of an official document being published on the Olympics website on Tuesday, FINA says that the widely-disseminated Olympic qualification procedure is an “old draft.”

The governing body has declined to elaborate on what parts of the draft were outdated and when they planned on releasing a final draft, saying that they “cannot comment any further except to reiterate that the published standards are not final.”

Based on the language contained in the document, which already confirms the postponement of the Fukuoka World Championships to 2023, that draft must have been made no earlier than January 2022. The document is labeled April 1, 2022.

According to the draft published, the qualifying period for the Olympic Games begins in 11 months, on March 1, 2023. The qualifying standards for Tokyo 2020 were released in May 2018, while the qualifying standards for Rio 2016 were released in January 2015, both of which would have been a later timeline than April 2022.

The published standards were set as the faster of the Tokyo 2020 cuts, or 14th place in prelims of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.