How do the Paris 2024 Qualifying Times Stack Up Against Previous Olympic Games?

FINA has released the qualifying standards for the Paris 2024 Olympics, revealing time standards which are considerably faster than in previous years. If you wish to read our report on the qualifying times, including the selection criteria, click here.

In short, the OQT time standards, which function as ‘A’ times, were derived by taking the 14th-place finisher from prelims at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in each event. The OCT times, which serve as the ‘B’ standards, are 0.5% slower than the OQT standards.

Below, you can view tables comparing the Paris 2024 time standards to the London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 standards.

Men’s Olympic Qualifying Times (‘A’ Cuts)

EVENT LONDON 2012 RIO 2016 TOKYO 2020 PARIS 2024 50m Free 22.11 22.27 22.01 21.96 100m Free 48.82 48.99 48.57 48.34 200m Free 1:47.82 1:47.97 1:47.02 1:46.26 400m Free 3:48.92 3:50.40 3:46.78 3:46.78 800m Free N/A N/A 7:54.31 7:51.65 1500m Free 15:11.83 15:14.77 15:00.99 15:00.99 100m Back 54.40 54.36 53.85 53.74 200m Back 1:58.48 1:58.22 1:57.50 1:57.50 100 Breast 1:00.79 1:00.57 59.93 59.49 200 Breast 2:11.74 2:11.66 2:10.35 2:09.68 100 Fly 52.36 52.36 51.96 51.67 200 Fly 1:56.86 1:56.97 1:56.48 1:55.78 200 IM 2:00.17 2:00.28 1:59.67 1:57.94 400 IM 4:16.46 4:16.71 4:15.84 4:12.50

Men’s Olympic Consideration Times (‘B’ Cuts)

EVENT LONDON 2012 RIO 2016 TOKYO 2020 PARIS 2024 50m Free 22.73 23.05 22.67 22.07 100m Free 50.93 50.70 50.03 48.58 200m Free 1:50.76 1:51.75 1:50.23 1:46.79 400m Free 3:58.01 3:58.51 3:53.58 3:47.91 800m Free N/A N/A 8:08.54 7:54.01 1500m Free 15:45.12 15:46.79 15:28.02 15:05.49 100m Back 56.40 56.26 55.47 54.01 200m Back 2:01.53 2:02.36 2:01.03 1:58.09 100 Breast 1:03.61 1:02.69 1:01.73 59.79 200 Breast 2:18.24 2:16.27 2:14.26 2:10.33 100 Fly 54.09 54.19 53.52 51.93 200 Fly 2:01.08 2:01.06 1:59.97 1:56.36 200 IM 2:03.89 2:04.39 2:03.26 1:58.53 400 IM 4:24.78 4:25.69 4:21.46 4:13.76

Women’s Olympic Qualifying Times (‘A’ Cuts)

EVENT LONDON 2012 RIO 2016 TOKYO 2020 PARIS 2024 50m Free 25.27 25.28 24.77 24.70 100m Free 54.57 54.43 54.38 53.61 200m Free 1:58.33 1:58.96 1:57.28 1:57.26 400m Free 4:09.35 4:09.08 4:07.90 4:07.90 800m Free 8:33.84 8:33.97 8:33.36 8:26.71 1500m Free N/A N/A 16:32.04 16:09.09 100m Back 1:00.82 1:00.25 1:00.25 59.99 200m Back 2:10.84 2:10.60 2:10.39 2:10.39 100 Breast 1:08.49 1:07.85 1:07.07 1:06.79 200 Breast 2:26.89 2:26.94 2:25.52 2:23.91 100 Fly 58.70 58.74 57.92 57.92 200 Fly 2:08.95 2:09.33 2:08.43 2:08.43 200 IM 2:13.36 2:14.26 2:12.56 2:11.47 400 IM 4:41.75 4:43.46 4:38.53 3:58.53

Women’s Olympic Consideration Times (‘B’ Cuts)

EVENT LONDON 2012 RIO 2016 TOKYO 2020 PARIS 2024 50m Free 25.76 26.17 25.51 24.82 100m Free 56.54 56.34 56.01 53.88 200m Free 2:02.68 2:03.13 2:00.80 1:57.85 400m Free 4:19.68 4:17.80 4:15.34 4:09.14 800m Free 8:54.04 8:51.96 8:48.76 8:29.24 1500m Free N/A N/A 17:01.80 16:13.94 100m Back 1:03.11 1:02.36 1:02.06 1:00.29 200m Back 2:15.52 2:15.17 2:14.30 2:11.04 100 Breast 1:09.98 1:10.12 1:09.08 1:07.12 200 Breast 2:32.15 2:32.08 2:29.89 2:24.63 100 Fly 1:00.87 1:00.80 59.66 58.21 200 Fly 2:14.00 2:13.86 2:12.28 2:09.07 200 IM 2:16.98 2:18.96 2:16.54 2:12.13 400 IM 4:52.59 4:53.38 4:46.89 4:39.92

Now, let’s compare the Paris 2024 cuts to the Tokyo 2020 cuts. As you’ll see in the tables below, the ‘A’ cuts are faster in 20 of 28 events, while the B cuts are faster, and significantly so, across the board. The biggest time change in an ‘A’ cut comes in the men’s 200 IM, which improved from 1:59.67 in Tokyo to 1:57.94 in Paris, marking a change of 1.45%.

Men’s A Cuts Event Tokyo 2020 Paris 2024 % Change 50 free 22.01 21.96 -0.20% 100 free 48.57 48.34 -0.47% 200 free 1:47.02 1:46.26 -0.71% 400 free 3:46.78 3:46.78 0.00% 800 free 7:54.31 7:51.65 -0.56 1500 free 15:00.99 15:00.99 0.00% 100 back 53.85 53.74 -0.20% 200 back 1:57.50 1:57.50 0.00% 100 breast 59.93 59.49 -0.73% 200 breast 2:10.35 2:09.68 -0.51% 100 fly 51.96 51.67 -0.56% 200 fly 1:56.48 1:55.78 -0.60% 200 IM 1:59.67 1:57.94 -1.45% 400 IM 4:15.84 4:12.50 -1.30%

Men’s B Cuts Event Tokyo 2020 Paris 2024 % Change 50 free 22.67 22.07 -2.65% 100 free 50.03 48.58 -2.90% 200 free 1:50.23 1:46.79 -3.12% 400 free 3:53.58 3:47.91 -2.61% 800 free 8:08.54 7:54.01 -2.97% 1500 free 15:28.02 15:05.49 -2.43% 100 back 55.47 54.01 -2.63% 200 back 2:01.03 1:58.09 -2.43% 100 breast 1:01.73 59.79 -3.14% 200 breast 2:14.26 2:10.33 -2.93% 100 fly 53.52 51.93 -2.97% 200 fly 1:59.97 1:56.36 -3.01% 200 IM 2:03.26 1:58.53 -3.84% 400 IM 4:21.46 4:13.76 -2.95%

Women’s A Cuts Event Tokyo 2020 Paris 2024 % Change 50 free 24.77 24.7 -0.28% 100 free 54.38 53.61 -1.42% 200 free 1:57.28 1:57.26 -0.02% 400 free 4:07.90 4:07.90 0.00% 800 free 8:33.36 8:26.71 -1.30% 1500 free 16:32.04 16:09.09 -2.31 100 back 1:00.25 59.99 -0.43% 200 back 2:10.39 2:10.39 0.00% 100 breast 1:07.07 1:06.79 -0.42% 200 breast 2:25.52 2:23.91 -1.11% 100 fly 57.92 57.92 0.00% 200 fly 2:08.43 2:08.43 0.00% 200 IM 2:12.56 2:11.47 -0.82% 400 IM 4:38.53 4:38.53 0.00%