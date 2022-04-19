Colorado Time Systems Renews Partnership with U.S. Masters Swimming

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner.

Loveland, CO – April 19, 2022 — Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce the partnership renewal with U.S. Masters Swimming through 2025.

Colorado Time Systems continues its designation as the “Official Timing Partner of U.S. Masters Swimming,” and will provide members and facilities with training tools and competitive equipment to enhance their events.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with U.S. Masters Swimming,” said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President & General Manager. “This has been a mutually beneficial agreement, and we are pleased to pursue the opportunity to continue working with the USMS club development coordinators, as well as the opportunity to enhance the championship experience for athletes, organizers, and spectators.”

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Colorado Time Systems and PlayCore,” USMS CEO Dawson Hughes said. “Over the many years we’ve been partnered with them, their products and timing systems have helped us fulfill our mission of encouraging adults to enjoy the life-changing health benefits of swimming. Their products enhance our national championships, hundreds of local meets annually, and workouts across the country.”

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

About U.S. Masters Swimming: U.S. Masters Swimming encourages adults to enjoy the health, fitness, and social benefits of swimming by providing more than 2,000 adult swimming programs and events across the country, including open water and pool competitions. USMS’s nearly 60,000 members range from age 18 to 100 and include swimmers of all ability levels. USMS, a nonprofit, also trains and certifies coaches and provides online workouts, a bimonthly member magazine, monthly newsletters, and technique articles and videos at usms.org.

