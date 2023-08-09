ACC Champion Meredith Cavalier Added to Queens Coaching Staff As Assistant

Queens University has announced the addition of Meredith Cavalier to its coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season.

Head Coach Jeff Dugdale announced the hiring saying, “A former ACC Champion and NCAA All-American, Meredith has and continues to live a lifestyle of excellence. Meredith is another addition to our staff that will help deliver an amazing experience. I can’t wait for our team to work with her.”

Cavalier spoke of her excitement saying, “I am stoked to be back in the collegiate swimming world. I feel lucky and honored to have this opportunity to work beside a world-class coaching staff and group of athletes. I’m ready to bring fresh energy and experience to the Queens University of Charlotte women! The swimming world has changed so much in 10 years and I can’t wait to see what the team will accomplish leading up to the 2024 Olympics.”

Cavalier most recently spent the Summer 2023 swim season with Myers Park Country Club. She has been a summer club swimmer coach for the last six summers.

Before her coaching career began, Cavalier was a student-athlete at the University of Virginia from 2009-2014, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English. As a junior in 2012, Cavalier won the ACC title in the 200 backstroke (1:54.70) and was second in the 100 backstroke (53.41). She went on to swim at NCAAs, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 200 back as she swam a personal best of 1:52.89. Cavalier was a four-time NCAA qualifier in her time at Virginia.

Cavalier also is now a certified fitness professional and studio manager at F45 Training (Cotswold) in Charlotte. Cavalier is originally from Stafford, Virginia.

Cavalier is the second addition to the Queens coaching staff this off-season as Elliot Ptasnik also joined the staff as an assistant coach. In addition, the team has also added former Michigan head coach Mike Bottom as an advisor.

Queens will be in their second season of their four-year transitional period after voting in May 2022 to move from Division II to Division II. Prior to their move, the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs had won the last seven Divison II NCAA team titles.

This past season, the men captured the CCSA conference title while the women finished third. The men’s team also went on to win the CSCCA National Invite Championship title.