Former Michigan Coach Mike Bottom To Join Queens (NC) In Advisory Role

It didn’t take long for Mike Bottom to sink his teeth into a new project in retirement.

Just one month after announcing his retirement after 15 seasons as the head coach at the University of Michigan, SwimSwam has learned that Bottom will be joining the Queens University of Charlotte in August to serve in an advisory role of sorts alongside head coach Jeff Dugdale.

Dugdale confirmed to SwimSwam that Bottom would be joining the program prior to the 2023-24 season in an “Excellence in Residence” role, similar to the position Bob Groseth currently holds. Groseth was officially listed as a volunteer assistant coach in 2022-23.

“Mike and I have been together working on many projects since the early 90s and his retirement allows him to dive, even more, in giving back to the sport,” Dugdale said.

After his collegiate career at Auburn in the early 90s, Dugdale got his coaching start with the Tigers beginning in 1992, aligning with Bottom’s tenure as an assistant coach with the program from 1991 to 1994.

Dugdale added that Bottom retired with designs on “making a bigger impact” in the sport, and while he will be “working closely” with Queens, he could transition to different avenues outside of the program (helping to revive the Michigan State programs, for example).

Dugdale also told SwimSwam that there are plans in place to build a new 50-meter pool with diving platforms at Queens, the “Charlotte Water Project,” which comes on the heels of the school being reclassified into the NCAA’s Division I last year.

Queens currently trains out of the Levine Aquatic Center, which has a 33-meter stretch pool but does not feature an Olympic-sized facility.

“The project will have a big impact on the sport of swimming if we are able to deliver what is being imagined,” Dugdale said. “The Queens administration is very supportive of our move to DI and want to invest in our success.”

After a long run of dominance that saw the Royals win seven consecutive men’s and women’s NCAA Division II championships in swimming and diving, the team made its D1 debut last season, though programs in transition are barred from competing at the national championships in their first year.

The Queens men won the 2023 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) title in February, while the women placed third in their D1 conference debut.

“Our goal at Queens is to make an immediate impact at the NCAAs as soon as our transition is complete,” Dugdale said.