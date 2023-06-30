Katharine Berkoff Swims 58.39 100 Backstroke to Become Tied #5 Fastest American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
During prelims Friday morning, Katharine Berkoff swam a best time in the 100 backstroke touching in a 58.39. That time places her as tied for the fifth fastest American ever in the event.
All-Time Top Americans Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke
- Regan Smith 57.57, 2019
- Kathleen Baker 58.00, 2018
- Olivia Smoliga 58.31, 2021
- Missy Franklin 58.33, 2012
- Claire Curzan (2022) Katharine Berkoff (2023) 58.39
Berkoff moved up from the seventh fastest American, massing up Rhyan White, and now tying Claire Curzan. Berkoff’s previous best was a 58.61 from International Team Trials in April 2022.
Berkoff is the American Record holder in the women’s 50 back. Last night, Berkoff won the women’s 50 back, punching her ticket to Worlds. Berkoff will swim next to top seed Regan Smith tonight. Smith is the American record holder in the 100 backstroke.
At last summer’s Worlds, Berkoff won silver in the 50 backstroke. She was fourth in the 100 back at International Team Trials, missing qualifying for the event by 0.22 seconds. Tonight she will look to add the event to her lineup.
The fact 58.39 is “only” 5th all-time is astonishing.
Like, that’s really really fast.