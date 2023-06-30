Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff Swims 58.39 100 Backstroke to Become Tied #5 Fastest American Ever

Comments: 1

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

During prelims Friday morning, Katharine Berkoff swam a best time in the 100 backstroke touching in a 58.39. That time places her as tied for the fifth fastest American ever in the event.

All-Time Top Americans Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke 

  1. Regan Smith 57.57, 2019
  2. Kathleen Baker 58.00, 2018
  3. Olivia Smoliga 58.31, 2021
  4. Missy Franklin 58.33, 2012
  5. Claire Curzan (2022) Katharine Berkoff (2023) 58.39

Berkoff moved up from the seventh fastest American, massing up Rhyan White, and now tying Claire Curzan. Berkoff’s previous best was a 58.61 from International Team Trials in April 2022.

Berkoff is the American Record holder in the women’s 50 back. Last night, Berkoff won the women’s 50 back, punching her ticket to Worlds. Berkoff will swim next to top seed Regan Smith tonight. Smith is the American record holder in the 100 backstroke.

At last summer’s Worlds, Berkoff won silver in the 50 backstroke. She was fourth in the 100 back at International Team Trials, missing qualifying for the event by 0.22 seconds. Tonight she will look to add the event to her lineup.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
tea rex
7 seconds ago

The fact 58.39 is “only” 5th all-time is astonishing.
Like, that’s really really fast.

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!