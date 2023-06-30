Katharine Berkoff Swims 58.39 100 Backstroke to Become Tied #5 Fastest American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

During prelims Friday morning, Katharine Berkoff swam a best time in the 100 backstroke touching in a 58.39. That time places her as tied for the fifth fastest American ever in the event.

All-Time Top Americans Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke

Regan Smith 57.57, 2019 Kathleen Baker 58.00, 2018 Olivia Smoliga 58.31, 2021 Missy Franklin 58.33, 2012 Claire Curzan (2022) Katharine Berkoff (2023) 58.39

Berkoff moved up from the seventh fastest American, massing up Rhyan White, and now tying Claire Curzan. Berkoff’s previous best was a 58.61 from International Team Trials in April 2022.

Berkoff is the American Record holder in the women’s 50 back. Last night, Berkoff won the women’s 50 back, punching her ticket to Worlds. Berkoff will swim next to top seed Regan Smith tonight. Smith is the American record holder in the 100 backstroke.

At last summer’s Worlds, Berkoff won silver in the 50 backstroke. She was fourth in the 100 back at International Team Trials, missing qualifying for the event by 0.22 seconds. Tonight she will look to add the event to her lineup.