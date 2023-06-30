Dare Rose Discusses Journey from 11-12 NAG Record Breaker to Worlds Team Qualifier

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Dare Rose became the #6 American of All-Time in the 100m fly last night, clocking a 50.7 to punch his ticket to world champs. Rose discussed his interesting journey from breaking an 11-12 National Age Group record all the way to now, where he is a prominent player on the world stage.