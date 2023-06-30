Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dare Rose Discusses Journey from 11-12 NAG Record Breaker to Worlds Team Qualifier

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dare Rose became the #6 American of All-Time in the 100m fly last night, clocking a 50.7 to punch his ticket to world champs. Rose discussed his interesting journey from breaking an 11-12 National Age Group record all the way to now, where he is a prominent player on the world stage.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!