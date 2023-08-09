Marshall Swimming & Diving Hires Bailey Bonnett as Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Swimming and Diving Head Coach Ian Walsh announced the addition of Bailey Bonnett as an assistant coach for the program on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to have Bailey joining our staff,” Walsh said. “She is a driven, passionate coach that is eager to learn and be part of building something special.”

Bonnett, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, comes to Marshall after serving as an assistant at her alma mater Kentucky in the 2022-23 season.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to be able to join Marshall’s program, and personally contribute my expertise to their already-found success,” Bonnett said. “I look forward to working alongside Ian, the staff and the swimmers this season. Go Herd!”

Walsh said that Bonnett’s experience as a five-year swimmer for the Wildcats combined with a passion for the sport and coaching that resonated with him.

“She developed a strong connection with our staff and support staff throughout the process,” Walsh said. “Bailey has unique experiences both as a student-athlete and coach that will serve our women in our program. We’re excited to have her on board and are looking forward to the start of our season in a few weeks.”

Prior to joining the Kentucky coaching staff, Bonnett was a decorated five-year student-athlete for the Wildcats, being named an All-SEC selection and a CSCAA Scholar All-American First Team selection in each year that she competed.

Bonnett was an NCAA qualifier in each season of competition, is a 14-time All-American and was named All-SEC Second Team in each season from 2019-22.

In 2018, Bonnett earned one of the highest titles in the SEC as the Freshman Female Swimmer of the Year.

Bonnett was a four-time SEC Bronze Medalist and a three-time All-American in the 200 Breaststroke.

In all, Bonnett holds the Kentucky record times in the 100 Breaststroke (2022), 200 Medley Relay (2021), 400 Medley Relay (2022) and 400 Individual Medley (2019).