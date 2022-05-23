USA Swimming Announces 2024 Olympic Qualifying Standards

USA Swimming has releases the qualifying standards (and dates) for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

The event will take place from June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana in a new 9-day format.

Only one set of standards has been released, implying that USA Swimming intends to return the meet to its traditional singular event. In order to reduce numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Swimming ran the Tokyo 2020 trials over two waves: a slower Wave I meet, with the top swimmers qualifying forward to race against the faster qualifiers at the Wave II meet.

Women Event Men 25.69 50m Freestyle 22.79 55.79 100m Freestyle 49.99 2:00.89 200m Freestyle 1:49.99 4:15.49 400m Freestyle 3:55.59 8:45.79 800m Freestyle 8:09.69 16:45.69 1500m Freestyle 15:39.89 1:01.89 100m Backstroke 55.69 2:13.59 200m Backstroke 2:01.69 1:10.29 100m Breaststroke 1:02.19 2:31.69 200m Breaststroke 2:15.99 1:00.19 100m Butterfly 53.59 2:13.69 200m Butterfly 2:00.49 2:16.09 200m Individual Medley 2:03.49 4:49.89 400m Individual Medley 4:25.19

The qualifying period will take place Nov. 30, 2022-May 30, 2024.

“Having our Olympic Trials dates and time standards available to our swimmers is a big step towards Indianapolis and Paris 2024,” U.S. National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said. “The drops in time from the 2020 Trials Time Standards are a sign that our sport is continuing to get faster across all events and disciplines. We look forward to seeing our nation’s best swimmers compete in Indianapolis in two years and are excited to name the next U.S. Olympic Team.”

Compared to the time standards for Wave I of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, male events are 1.0% faster on average while the women’s events average out to be 0.8% faster. The 50-meter freestyle saw the biggest drop (1.7%) in men’s events compared to the previous Trials time standards, while the 100m backstroke had the biggest drop (1.3%) among women’s events.