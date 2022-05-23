Practice + Pancakes: Hansson, Auboeck Highlight Loughborough University Workout

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

SwimSwam traveled across the pond to England, where we did some filming at the renowned Loughborough University. At this Thursday AM practice, we saw world champions Louise Hansson and Felix Auboeck both suit up and work at race pace.

Loughborough Director of Swimming (and primary coach of Felix) Andi Manley had his group going some pace work. See below for both mid-D and distance sets:

Mid-Distance –

3x

9×100 @ 1:40:

1 White/1 Purple

1 White/2 Purple

1 White/3 Purple

5×75 @ 1:20:

1 Clear/1 400 Race Pace

1 Clear/2 400 Race Pace

2×50 @ 1:00:

1 Clear/1 400 Race Pace

Distance –

6x

200 Blue @ 3:00

150 Blue/Purple @ 2:20

100 Purple @ 1:40

1/2/3/3/2/1x 50 By Rd @ 60

1 @ 1/2 100 Time

Others Clear

Meanwhile, head coach Ian Hulme (primary coach of Louise’s group) had a race technique practice with Hansson, who came in later than the rest of the group. The Swedish swim star suited up and made use of Loughborough’s £1,000,000 camera system to fine-tune race-specific details.