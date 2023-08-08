NCAA Releases 2024 Championship Standards, Long Course Conversion Formula

The NCAA has published the qualifying standards for the 2024 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, with the majority of events getting incrementally quicker.

After the standards returned to their normal flow of progressively getting faster last year, with the canceled 2020 championships and the slower-than-normal 2021 edition making the cuts a bit stagnant, things have continued to get faster in college swimming after the incredible 2022-23 season that saw 15 U.S. Open records go down.

The ‘A’ standards are calculated by using the three-year average of the eighth-best time from previous seasons, while the ‘B’ or “Provisional” standards are computed using the three-year average of the 125th-fastest times (unless either average is slower than the current cut). See the full explainer below.

2024 Division I Swimming & Diving Qualifying Standards

Men’s B Standard Men’s ‘A’ Standard Event Women’s ‘A’ Standard Women’s ‘B’ Standard 19.79 18.82 50 free 21.63 22.67 43.46 41.50 100 free 47.18 49.36 1:35.79 1:31.74 200 free 1:42.84 1:47.12 4:21.99 4:10.74 500 free 4:37.89 4:47.20 15:25.12 14:37.31 1650 free 15:52.41 16:30.59 47.08 44.64 100 fly 50.69 53.63 1:45.89 1:40.16 200 fly 1:52.86 1:59.23 47.47 44.71 100 back 50.88 53.82 1:44.60 1:39.13 200 back 1:50.50 1:57.07 53.63 51.10 100 breast 58.02 1:01.46 1:57.44 1:51.09 200 breast 2:05.73 2:13.86 1:46.16 1:41.03 200 IM 1:53.66 1:59.56 3:50.68 3:38.90 400 IM 4:03.62 4:17.30 1:17.38 1:16.80 200 free relay 1:28.43 1:29.21 2:51.86 2:50.44 400 free relay 3:14.10 3:16.25 6:18.94 6:16.02 800 free relay 7:00.86 7:05.88 1:24.32 1:23.71 200 medley relay 1:36.24 1:37.00 3:06.84 3:04.96 400 medley relay 3:31.38 3:33.48

Diving

Men’s Zones Event Women’s Zones 300* 1-Meter 265* / 220** 320* 3-Meter 280* / 235** 300* Platform 225**

*Qualifying point total in any 6 dive list

**Qualifying point in any 5 dive list

Men’s Standards

Eleven of the 13 individual events saw the ‘A’ standard get faster, with the biggest jumps coming in the 500 free (0.66) and 200 breast (0.45).

The 1650 free and 200 back remained the same as last year.

Three of the 100s, 100 breast (0.30), 100 fly (0.18) and 100 free (0.14) all got faster by more than a tenth, a relatively significant margin given the distance.

The ‘A’ cuts for the 400 free and 200 medley relays both got slightly faster, while the other three relays remain the same.

Women’s Standards

Only five of the women’s individual events got faster, with the 200 breast (0.45) and 100 fly (0.23) the only ones to improve by more than a tenth.

The 500 free got significantly slower, jumping from 4:35.76 last season to 4:37.89, marking a 2.13-second add.

The 100 free, 200 free, 1650 free, 200 fly, 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM all have the same ‘A’ cut as last season, as do all five relays.

How the Standards are Created

The “A Standard” for individual events is calculated by using the three-year average of the eighth-best time on the performance list unless the current “A Standard” is faster than the three-year average.

The “B Standard” for individual events is calculated by using the three-year average of the 125th best time on the performance list unless the current “B Standard” is faster than the three-year average.

The “Qualifying Standard” for relay events is calculated using the three-year average of the 16th best time on the championship finals performance list unless the current “Qualifying Standard” is faster than the three-year average.

The “Provisional Standard” for relay events is calculated using the three-year average of the 24th-best time on the championship finals performance list unless the current “Provisional Standard” is faster than the three-year average.

How the meet is selected:

Here’s a brief refresher on how NCAA qualifying works (read the full explanation here):

Individual Events: In individual races, all swimmers with “A” standards automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Thereafter, swimmers are chosen event-by-event, lined up to an equal number across all events, until the maximum number of individual swimmers have been selected (235 for men, 281 for women).

In individual races, all swimmers with “A” standards automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Thereafter, swimmers are chosen event-by-event, lined up to an equal number across all events, until the maximum number of individual swimmers have been selected (235 for men, 281 for women). Relay Events: All relays with the Qualifying Standard can swim at the NCAA Championships, provided they have 1 individual (swimmer or diver) invited to the meet as well. Once a team has a relay invited, they can swim any relay in which they have a provisional standard as well. Relays are qualified “to the team,” not to the individual swimmers, so teams can take whichever swimmers they want to participate in relays.

LONG COURSE CONVERSIONS

The NCAA has consistently had a conversion formula available for short course meter swims (25-meter), giving athletes the opportunity to qualify for the championship meet while racing SCM, but this season that will also be the case for long course.

The NCAA Swimming & Diving Committee announced that it would approve swims from the Olympic-sized pool to qualify for NCAAs in late July, with the 2023 U.S. Open and 2024 World Championships having been approved as LCM qualifying opportunities.

Below, find the long course-meter conversion factors for NCAA qualification. To put it simply, you translate a LCM time into seconds and then multiply it by the factor for that given event to get the subsequent SCY converted time.

As an example, the men’s 200 backstroke factor is 0.859, so a time of 1:55.40 in long course (115.40) multiplied by the factor gives us a yards time of 1:39.12, right under the ‘A’ cut.

The short course meter conversion factors and the altitude conversions both remain unchanged from last season.

LCM CONVERSION FACTORS

Women’s Factor Event Men’s Factor 0.881 50 Freestyle 0.870 0.884 100 Freestyle 0.873 0.884 200 Freestyle 0.875 1.122 400 Freestyle to 500 Freestyle 1.115 1.13 800 Freestyle to 1000 Freestyle 1.115 0.985 1500 Freestyle to 1650 Freestyle 0.975 0.863 100 Backstroke 0.845 0.867 200 Backstroke 0.859 0.88 100 Breaststroke 0.866 0.888 200 Breaststroke 0.868 0.887 100 Butterfly 0.878 0.891 200 Butterfly 0.876 0.877 200 IM 0.867 0.886 400 IM 0.875 0.881 200 Freestyle Relay 0.870 0.884 400 Freestyle Relay 0.873 0.884 800 Freestyle Relay 0.877 0.879 200 Medley Relay 0.868 0.878 400 Medley Relay 0.866

SCM CONVERSION FACTORS

EVENT SCM CONVERSION FACTORS 400 meters to 500 yards 1.153 800 meters to 1000 yards 1.153 1500 meters to 1650 yards 1.013 All other events 0.906

ALTITUDE CONVERSIONS

3000-4,250 FT. ELEVATION 4,251-6,500 FT. ELEVATION ABOVE 6,500 FT. ELEVATION 100 Yards/Meters (Individual Events) 0 0.1 0.15 200 Yards/Meters (Individual Events) 0.5 1.2 1.6 500 Yards/400 Meters (Individual Events) 2.5 5 7 1000 yards/800 meters 6.3 11.4 18.5 1650 yards/1500 meters 11 20 32.5

The 2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships will take place in Athens, Georgia from March 20-23, while the men’s competition will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from March 27-30.