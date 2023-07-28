D1 Swimming & Diving Committee Approves Long Course Qualifying for 2024 NCAA Champs

The NCAA has approved the use of long course qualifying times for the 2024 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, changing policies ahead of a complicated year for swimmers that include a winter World Championship meet and an Olympic Games.

From the NCAA DI Swimming & Diving Committee:

The committee discussed and approved the use of 50-meter racing courses to achieve time standards, consideration standards and optional-entry standards for the 2024 Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The committee noted that times achieved in 50-meter racing courses must adhere to Rule 9 (bona fide competition requirements) and will be converted to an equivalent time for a 25-yard racing course in order to select and seed swimming participants during the 2023-24 regular season. The committee directed staff to add the long-course conversion factors chart to the 2024 Division I Men’s and Women’s Qualifying Standards.

The committee has approved long course qualifying from the USA Swimming National Championships (the US Open from November 29-December 2) and the World Aquatics Championships (February 2-18). They have also approved the USA Diving National Championships, which implies that divers will be able to qualify for NCAA Zone Championships from either US Nationals or the World Championships.

The 2024 World Championships, which have been jammed in to the pre-Olympic calendar after Fukuoka was unprepared to host a championships in 2022, will conflict with collegiate conference championship season. That will leave many athletes, a few representing Team USA and more representing other countries, to make a choice between conference championship meets and the World Championships.

While many will still have that choice to make, at a minimum, this will allow them to qualify from long course out of Worlds or US Nationals, which could be important to their Olympic qualifying cycles.

There is no good record of what conversions were allowed in what years, but anecdotal evidence indicates that long course conversions have been allowed in the past – especially in, for example, 1992, when the US Olympic Trials were in early March, before the NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Championship committee determines NCAA qualifying, but NCAA Swimming & Diving rules books have long contained long course conversion factors, though those conversions are labeled as “sample conversion tables.” Those conversions have been tweaked slightly over time.

Sample Table for LCM Conversions from the NCAA Rules Book:

The NCAA has allowed short course meters conversions to the NCAA Championships from certain meets for a while, though only from bona fide competitions and other approved meets. In the 2010s, there was a tightening on the “other approved meets,” especially as it related to international competition. In general, short course meters conversions have been favorable relative to yards swims.

The NCAA also recently approved new rules relating to bona fide meets and not allowing non-collegiate swimmers in the same heats as college swimmers. While that seems to be at odds with these rules, it appears as though the Committee is going to make an exception to those new rules for “other approved meets.”

The NCAA has not yet released the yards standards for the 2024 NCAA Championships either.