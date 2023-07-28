SwimSwam Pulse: Titmus/Ledecky Rematch Picked As Top Storyline Leading Into Worlds

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent polls asked SwimSwam readers what the top pre-meet storyline was for the 2023 World Championships:

Question: What is the biggest storyline heading into the 2023 World Championships?

RESULTS

Ledecky/Titmus rematch (+McIntosh) – 35.4%

– 35.4% Marchand gunning for 400 IM WR – 30.8%

– 30.8% McKeown v. Regan Smith – 14.6%

– 14.6% McIntosh’s medal haul – 10.3%

– 10.3% Popovici’s faceoff with Chalmers – 6.7%

– 6.7% Other – 2.2%

Prior to the start of competition on Sunday in Fukuoka, we polled readers on what they believed to be the biggest storyline of the pool competition at the World Aquatics Championships.

In a closely-contested race, the rematch between Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky emerged atop the poll with more than 35 percent of the votes, with those two taking on newly-minted world record holder Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400 freestyle a must-see showdown everyone was anxiously anticipating.

The Ledecky/Titmus rematch came out on top over Leon Marchand‘s pursuit of the world record in the men’s 400 IM, while the Kaylee McKeown versus Regan Smith in the women’s backstroke events and McIntosh’s potential medal haul ranked third and fourth.

In reality, Titmus made the matchup with Ledecky and McIntosh a non-contest, as she dominated en route to setting a new world record in 3:55.38. Ledecky was a distant runner-up, while McIntosh was pipped by Erika Fairweather and missed the podium entirely.

Marchand did end up smashing Michael Phelps‘ 15-year-old world record by more than a second in 4:02.50, and the Frenchman has continued to thrive in the days since as he’s now three-for-three in individual golds with additional wins in the 200 fly and 200 IM (the three most Phelpsian events on the schedule).

In the women’s backstroke battle, McKeown has gotten the better of Smith thus far in the 50 and 100-meter events, with the 200 final to come on Saturday.

McIntosh’s medal haul has become a non-story as not only did she miss the podium in the 400 free, but she also pulled out of the 200 IM pre-meet and the Canadian relays haven’t been up to their usual standard with some key names absent.

Nonetheless, McIntosh has bounced back from her early disappointment by winning gold in the 200 fly and bronze in the 200 free, and she remains a massive favorite to add a fourth individual medal and defend her title in the 400 IM on Sunday.

Trailing in the poll was the looming showdown between David Popovici and Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100 free, which ended up being an exciting race despite Popovici well off form.

Chalmers stormed to gold in 47.15, while American Jack Alexy (47.31) was the surprise runner-up and the top five were separated by just three-tenths. Popovici missed the podium in sixth (47.83), having also fallen outside the medals in the 200 free earlier on.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: What was the biggest story of the 2023 World Championships at the halfway mark:

What has been the biggest story of the 2023 World Championships after 4 days? Australian women's freestyle dominance

U.S. struggles

China's emergence

Marchand's world record

Surprise male freestyle winners – Richards, Short, Hafnaoui View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.