Michael Phelps’ Last World Record is Finally Broken

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was more than just a world record and a gold medal that Leon Marchand earned on night 1 of the 2023 World Championships. The Flying Frenchman, swimming a 4:02.50 in the 400 IM in Fukuoka, broke the oldest world record ever, held by Michael Phelps. Deemed the GOAT of swimming, Phelps had held the world record for over 20 years, first breaking it in 2002.

Tonight in Japan, Phelps was commentating on NBC alongside Rowdy Gaines and got to witness his last individual world record get broken by a man who is trained by Phelps’ coach, Bob Bowman. Phelps also gave the awards after the swim and shared a celebratory moment with Marchand on the podium. Marchand, gearing up for a home Olympics in Paris next year, etched his name once more in history tonight.