Fukuoka 2023, Day 1 North America Recap: Canada Off To Rough Start, But There Is Hope

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following the conclusion of day one at the 2023 World Championships, most of the fuss was around the “underperformance” of the Americans, who had gotten on the podium in every contested event. Well, news flash: there will be more and more parity in swimming over time, and the United States will not be dominant forever. Plus, they didn’t have a legitimate shot at gold in any of the day 1 events except for the men’s 4×100 free. In other words, there isn’t that much to be concerned about with the U.S.

However, Canada, the other North American swimming powerhouse, did have a relatively lackluster opening night showing. With Summer McIntosh missing the podium in the 400 free, the Canadian women finishing sixth in the 4×100 free relay after taking silver for the last two years, Mary-Sophie Harvey adding time from prelims to semis and missing the 200 IM final, and Josh Liendo finishing 15th in the 50 fly, it’s easy to jump to the conclusion that Canada is done for. Now, let’s look beyond the surface and analyze the backstory behind some of these misfires.

McIntosh getting fourth in the 400 free was the biggest surprise to most, considering that she had just broken the World record in the event this April in a time of 3:56.08. In addition, she also led off the Canadian 4×100 free relay in a 54.99, which was off what people expected from her considering that she split 53.33 at the Commonwealth Games last year. However, it’s important to understand her situation—she’s a sixteen-year-old girl that, in less than two years, went from relatively unknown to suddenly lauded as the best swimmer in the World. That transition is a lot to handle, and it’s unfair to expect her to perform at her best all the time.

Plus, it’s not like McIntosh swam badly—our standards on her just got higher. Her 3:59.94 was just 0.61 seconds off her silver-medal winning time from last year and would have medalled in every international competition prior to this year. Let’s remember, only five women in history have broken four minutes in the 400 free, so the fact that a 3:59 is considered underwhelming for a 16-year-old shows just how fast this event has gotten. Also, it’s just the first day of the meet, so McIntosh still has three more individual events to prove herself in. And if she doesn’t prevail, it’s better now than Paris.

The Canadian women’s 4×100 free relay was always going to regress with Penny Oleksiak out and Kayla Sanchez switching to represent the Phillippines. Taylor Ruck split 53.99, which was over a second slower than her 52.92 split from last year, but she’s also coming off a hand injury that she suffered this April. With a weakened team and the rise of Chinese depth/Marrit Steenbergen and Freya Anderson‘s breakout/Sarah Sjostrom‘s longevity, Canada was not going to contend with the heavyweights in this year. So it’s not like their medal-winning swimmers from last year regressed, it’s more so that they were hurt by unforeseen circumstances.

Liendo also wasn’t as “off” as it seems. The 50 fly is his fourth-best event, and his semi-finals time was just 0.05 off his personal best of 23.27. His 48.17 4×100 free relay leadoff wasn’t close to his personal best of 47.55, but it’s important to note that he swam a 47.87 on the relay last year before dropping three-tenths in the individual event. If that trend continues into this year, he should be in the 47s range in the individual 100 free. So far, there isn’t much suggesting that he’s going to underperform in all of his events.

Plus, even with many of her teammates being off, Maggie MacNeil has done very well so far. She qualified comfortably for the 100 fly final with a time of 56.78, and also swam a personal best time of 53.77 leading off the 4×100 free relay in prelims. Then, in finals, she went a 53.07 split, which was her fastest relay split.

If Canada continues to underperform, some questions might be raised—such as recent leadership changes and the timing of trials (which were held in April, considerably earlier than other countries). But for now, we will just have to wait and see if they rebound later on.

Other North American Stories:

The United States’ first gold medal looks to be in the women’s 200 IM final tomorrow, where Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass will swim as the top two seeds. Walsh had the fastest time in semi-finals (2:08.29). Torri Huske and Nic Fink have chances in the 100 fly and 100 breast respectively, but both will have to contend with a more crowded field.

getting 400 free silver, Carson Foster getting 400 IM silver, and the women’s and men’s 4×100 free relay taking silver and bronze respectively. Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter, a pre-meet medal favorite in the 50 fly, missed the finals of the event after losing a swim-off to Austria’s Simon Bucher. Bucher swam a 23.10 while Carter went 23.26.

