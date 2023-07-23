Fukuoka 2023, Day 1 Africa Recap – Hafnaoui Leads the Way with Continental Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ahmed Hafnaoui shocked the swimming world in 2021 with his lane one victory in the 400 free at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. While having to settle for silver in a time of 3:40.70, Hafnaoui and first-place finisher Sam Short still shocked the world with not only how competitive the final was, but also just how close the pair were to Paul Biedermann’s 2009 world record of 3:40.07.

“Samuel [Short] just pushed me to do my best and to be the fifth fastest ever, and third in the new suit,” Hafnaoui said. “I’m just really happy with my performance. It’s going to push me now to work harder and train harder for the Olympic season next year.”

While unable to break the world record, Hafnaoui did break another record set in 2009, his time of 3:40.70 cleared the Tunisian and African record previously held by Ous Mellouli, Mellouli’s time of 3:41.11 won silver at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, where he finished behind the aforementioned Biedermann.

Splits Comparison of Hafnaoui’s Olympic Worlds and Mellouili’s 2009 Worlds

Hafnaoui 2021 Olympics Hafnaoui 2023 Worlds Mellouli 2009 Worlds 53.85 53.82 53.86 1:50.65 (56.80) 1:49.50 (55.68) 1:50.44 (56.58) 2:47.71 (57.06) 2:45.63 (56.13) 2:46.29 (55.85) 3:43.36 (55.65) 3:40.70 (55.07) 3:41.11 (54.82)

After the 2021 Olympics, Hafnaoui took time off to focus on his academics, missing last summer’s Worlds to focus on his exams for Indiana. He was accepted but deemed a partial qualifier, meaning he could attend the school and train with the team but was unable to compete during the 2022-23 season.

Joining Hafnaoui in the state of Indiana this fall, but at Notre Dame, is Abdelrahman Elaraby. Entered into the meet as Abdelrahman Sameh, the former Louisville Cardinal broke the Egyptian record in the 50 fly twice on the first day of these championships.

The previous record, 23.11, was his own from the 2022 Egyptian National Championships. He clipped the mark in the prelims with a swim of 23.10 to qualify for the semifinals in 4th place. In the evening session, he absolutely crushed his prelim time, swimming 22.94 to qualify for his first-ever final at the World Championships.

After struggling with his mental health and attempting suicide in March of 2022, Elaraby has been at the forefront of Egyptian sprinting. Elharaby won the 50 free at the 2023 ACC Championships for Louisville and placed 16th at NCAAs. His compatriot, Youssef Ramadan, won the 100 fly at those championships for Virginia Tech, and former Cal Bear Farida Osman was the 2017 NCAA champion in the 100 fly. Osman, the African record holder in the 100 fly, finished 19th in the 100 fly prelims (59.09) this morning.

Elaraby will be looking to emulate Osman in adding his name to the list of African record holders. He sits just .04 from tying the 50 fly record of 22.90. Holding that record is South Africa’s Roland Schoeman, who, by nature of his 24.02 in the heats this morning, became the oldest swimmer in the history of the championships at age 43.

Schoeman wasn’t the only South African breaking records this morning. Rebecca Meder’s 2:10.95 200 IM from the prelims not only qualified her for her first long course semifinals but also marked a new national record with the previous being her 2:11.39 from April. Meder would go on to place 10th in the semifinals with a time of 2:11.16.

National/Continental Records Through Day 1:

Cameroon Giorgio Nguichie Kamseu Kamogne – men’s 50 fly, 29.93

Egypt Abdelrahman Sameh – men’s 50 fly, 22.94

Guinea Fode Amara Camara – men’s 50 fly, 28.42

Lesotho Refiloe Chopo – men’s 50 fly, 34.21

South Africa Rebecca Meder – women’s 200m IM, 2:10.95

Tunisia Ahmed Hafnaoui – men’s 400m free, 3:40.70 *African Record



