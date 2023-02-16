Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

“It’s okay to fail. It’s okay to lose the battle. just don’t lose the war.”

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

This article discusses suicide. 

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or someone you know needs help, the NAMI HelpLine is another option open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET Monday to Friday at 1-800-950-NAMI [6264] or [email protected]. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach a volunteer Crisis Counselor or visit crisistextline.org.

Louisville junior Abdelraham Elaraby gave an emotional interview on Wednesday after winning the ACC Championship in the 50 free, and breaking the Louisville Record in 18.79.

Months of work culminating in achieving goals is always emotional, but this one takes on special significance for the sprinter from Cairo, Egypt.

Last year, he withdrew from the NCAA Championships two weeks before the competition after attempting suicide.

“It’s crazy to think that I’m still here,” Elaraby said.

“It’s okay to fall. It’s okay to fail. It’s okay to lose the battle just don’t lose the war,” he said after the race. “I lost the battle last year, and this one’s for everybody that lost the battle.”

Elaraby finished 2nd at last year’s meet, swimming 18.83. In May, he opened up about his suicide attempt and encouraged others suffering from depression to seek help.

Watch his title-winning swim below. He was swimming out of lane 7, second from the top of the screen.

So confused
31 seconds ago

I was there tonight and this takes the top moment in swimming (that doesn’t involve my kin of course) from the Olympic Trial 400 free swim where Jake Mitchell swam alone. I am so glad Elaraby Is here to swim, win and most important inspire others! You are so brave to use your moment too help others.

Konner Scott
22 minutes ago

I’m not crying; you’re crying.

That guy
29 minutes ago

King of the castle king of the castle

Cheeky boy
Reply to  That guy
25 minutes ago

Great Success!

Andrew
30 minutes ago

This is why I love swimming. Props to Elaraby, and hopefully he is in a great place mentally right now

An amazing race
30 minutes ago

Goosebumps just watching the race and hearing him speak afterwards. Couldn’t be happier for Elaraby and Louisville! While we saw so many amazing swims tonight, this wins in my book!

Steve Nolan
36 minutes ago

Hell yeah, man. Congrats on the win and congrats for swimming here at all, that’s not nothing either.

And I’m envious of the ‘stache rn. That thing’s marvelous.

SwimFanner
43 minutes ago

I don’t think this is necessarily an appropriate place to open up about my own struggles, but from the bottom of my heart I mean this elaraby: thank you.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  SwimFanner
22 minutes ago

If this is where you choose to open up, please do. We’re all here to listen. Your story and your struggle is important, even if you aren’t an ACC Champion.

You can also reach out to me directly braden.com as well, or find me on social. I won’t tell anyone what you share without your permission.

