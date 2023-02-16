2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

This article discusses suicide.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or someone you know needs help, the NAMI HelpLine is another option open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET Monday to Friday at 1-800-950-NAMI [6264] or [email protected]. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach a volunteer Crisis Counselor or visit crisistextline.org.

Louisville junior Abdelraham Elaraby gave an emotional interview on Wednesday after winning the ACC Championship in the 50 free, and breaking the Louisville Record in 18.79.

Months of work culminating in achieving goals is always emotional, but this one takes on special significance for the sprinter from Cairo, Egypt.

Last year, he withdrew from the NCAA Championships two weeks before the competition after attempting suicide.

“It’s crazy to think that I’m still here,” Elaraby said.

“It’s okay to fall. It’s okay to fail. It’s okay to lose the battle just don’t lose the war,” he said after the race. “I lost the battle last year, and this one’s for everybody that lost the battle.”

"It's okay to fall. It's okay to fail. It's okay to lose the battle just don't lose the war." This moment is everything. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/2OyuzqPNId — Louisville Swim & Dive (@LouisvilleSD) February 16, 2023

Elaraby finished 2nd at last year’s meet, swimming 18.83. In May, he opened up about his suicide attempt and encouraged others suffering from depression to seek help.

Watch his title-winning swim below. He was swimming out of lane 7, second from the top of the screen.