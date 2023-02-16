2023 ACC Championships: Gretchen Walsh Takes Down NCAA 50 Free Record In 20.83

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Virginia (3x)
- Men: NC State (1x)
Women’s 50 Freestyle Results:
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 20.83
- Gabi Albiero (LOU) – 21.36
- Christina Regenauer (LOU) – 21.58
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS) – 21.73
- Grace Countie (UNC) – 21.84
- Sophie Yendell (PITT)/Ella Welch (LOU) – 21.89
- Kylee Alons (NCS) – 22.09
Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh recorded a 20.83 in the 50 freestyle to win tonight’s final by over half a second.
Her swim marked a new NCAA and ACC meet record by just 0.01. The previous record stood at 20.84, and belonged to Walsh’s teammate Kate Douglass at NCAAs last spring. Douglass was not entered in the event at this meet, and instead opted for the 200 IM.
Walsh’s own previous best time stood at 20.94, which she set this past November at the Tennessee Invitational. Her swim moves her from the 4th fastest performer of all-time, to the first.
Fastest All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Free:
- Gretchen Walsh – 20.83 (2023)
- Kate Douglass – 20.84 (2022)
- Abbey Weitzeil – 20.90 (2019)
- Erika Brown (2020)/Maggie MacNeil (2022) – 21.03
WATCH
FASTEST 50-YARD FREESTYLE EVER 🌊 #GoHoos
𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡, 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 & 𝗨𝗦 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗
🥇 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡
Gretchen Walsh wins the 50 free in 20.83 💨 pic.twitter.com/veGRj5Dwp7
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 16, 2023
crazy how the officials can’t judge the 15m mark. especially Lexi Cuomo. Why even have officials if they can’t do their job?
She may have gotten the NCAA/US Open/American record, but did she get the coveted meet record???
I don’t want to downplay a job that I really couldnt do well but.. the commentating on that is hard to listen to.
hard not to cheer for her! congrats to Gretchen 🫶🏼