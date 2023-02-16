2023 ACC Championships: Gretchen Walsh Takes Down NCAA 50 Free Record In 20.83

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50 Freestyle Results:

Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 20.83 Gabi Albiero (LOU) – 21.36 Christina Regenauer (LOU) – 21.58 Katharine Berkoff (NCS) – 21.73 Grace Countie (UNC) – 21.84 Sophie Yendell (PITT)/Ella Welch (LOU) – 21.89 Kylee Alons (NCS) – 22.09

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh recorded a 20.83 in the 50 freestyle to win tonight’s final by over half a second.

Her swim marked a new NCAA and ACC meet record by just 0.01. The previous record stood at 20.84, and belonged to Walsh’s teammate Kate Douglass at NCAAs last spring. Douglass was not entered in the event at this meet, and instead opted for the 200 IM.

Walsh’s own previous best time stood at 20.94, which she set this past November at the Tennessee Invitational. Her swim moves her from the 4th fastest performer of all-time, to the first.

Fastest All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Free:

