Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 ACC Championships: Gretchen Walsh Takes Down NCAA 50 Free Record In 20.83

Comments: 4
by Sidney Zacharias 4

February 15th, 2023 ACC, College, News

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50 Freestyle Results:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 20.83
  2. Gabi Albiero (LOU) – 21.36
  3. Christina Regenauer (LOU) – 21.58
  4. Katharine Berkoff (NCS) – 21.73
  5. Grace Countie (UNC) – 21.84
  6. Sophie Yendell (PITT)/Ella Welch (LOU) – 21.89
  7. Kylee Alons (NCS) – 22.09

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh recorded a 20.83 in the 50 freestyle to win tonight’s final by over half a second.

Her swim marked a new NCAA and ACC meet record by just 0.01. The previous record stood at 20.84, and belonged to Walsh’s teammate Kate Douglass at NCAAs last spring. Douglass was not entered in the event at this meet, and instead opted for the 200 IM.

Walsh’s own previous best time stood at 20.94, which she set this past November at the Tennessee Invitational. Her swim moves her from the 4th fastest performer of all-time, to the first.

Fastest All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Free:

  1. Gretchen Walsh – 20.83 (2023)
  2. Kate Douglass  – 20.84 (2022)
  3. Abbey Weitzeil – 20.90 (2019)
  4. Erika Brown (2020)/Maggie MacNeil (2022) – 21.03

WATCH

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
anon
21 seconds ago

crazy how the officials can’t judge the 15m mark. especially Lexi Cuomo. Why even have officials if they can’t do their job?

0
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
6 minutes ago

She may have gotten the NCAA/US Open/American record, but did she get the coveted meet record???

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Grant Drukker
0
0
Reply
Swammer2009
24 minutes ago

I don’t want to downplay a job that I really couldnt do well but.. the commentating on that is hard to listen to.

5
0
Reply
HOOlove
44 minutes ago

hard not to cheer for her! congrats to Gretchen 🫶🏼

2
-2
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!