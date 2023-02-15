2023 ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a relay-and-diving-only session last night that saw the all-time record go down in the 200 medley relay, swimmers, coaches, and fans are gearing up for what promises to be another exciting night at the 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

The action will kick off with the 200 free relay. Last year, the Virginia women won this event with a U.S. Open record, while the UVA men won in American Record fashion.

The first individual event of the night will be the women’s 500 free, where Georgia Tech freshman Deniz Ertan holds the top seed after going 4:40.03 in this morning’s prelims. On the men’s side, NC State’s James Plage posted the fastest prelims time at 4:14.45, and he’ll vying against a field that includes two previous ACC champions in Jack Hoagland (Notre Dame) and Ross Dant (NC State).

We could see another record go down in the women’s 200 IM, where Kate Douglass blasted a 1:50.70 this morning for the #3 performance ever. Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti will swim in lane 4 during the men’s race, and he’s the defending the champion, and the only man in the field who’s been under 1:40.

UVA’s Gretchen Walsh went 21.01 this morning in the 50 free, and she could threaten Douglass’ all-time record of 20.84 tonight. We don’t expect to see anyone threaten Caeleb Dressel’s 17.63 on the men’s side, but it should be a great race; VT’s Youssef Ramadan will be in lane 4 after a 18.86 prelims race, and there’s a deep experienced field around him.

The night will close with the women’s 1m diving finals, where UNC’s Aranza Vazquez, the 2021 champion, had the top score this morning.

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:24.47, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 1:24.47, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:24.47, Virginia (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:23.87 Louisville – 1:25.29 NC State – 1:26.54 UNC – 1:27.69 Virginia Tech – 1:28.68 Pitt/Duke – 1:29.18 (tie) Florida State – 1:29.59

Another relay. Another record for the Virginia women. Kate Douglass led off in 20.95, just 0.11s her all-time record in the individual 50 free. Gretchen Walsh followed with a 20.48 split, which appears to move her past Douglass as the 4th-fastest woman ever on a relay split. Lexi Cuomo split 21.14 tonight after going just “22.11” this morning, and Alex Walsh anchored in 21.30. That combined time of 1:23.87 makes the Cavaliers the first quartet ever to go under 1:24, and indeed, knocks a whopping six-tenths of as second off of the previous record, which UVA set here last year.

While the NC State women usually bring it with the sprint free, Louisville put four women into the A- or B-finals of the 50 free this morning, and the Cardinals took 2nd tonight, beating NC State by over a second. Gabi Albiero led off in 21.57, Christiana Regenauer nearly joined the sub-21 club with a 21.03 split, Julia Dennis went 21.43, and Ella Welch anchored in 21.26, for a total time of 1:25.29.

NC State took 3rd in 1:26.54. Katharine Berkoff led off in 21.66, followed by Kylee Alons (21.31), Annabel Crush (22.13), and Abby Arens (21.44).

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships

ACC Record:1:14.47, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record:1:14.47, Virginia (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8:

NC State – 1:15.10 Virginia – 1:15.89 Louisville – 1:15.90 Virginia Tech – 1:16.15 FSU – 1:16.82 Notre Dame – 1:17.35 Pitt – 1:17.89 UNC – 1:18.52

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2016 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Top 8:

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt Mclean (UVA) — 2009 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA) — 2020 ACC Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.67, Carlos Coll Marti (VTECH) — 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Finals

NCAA Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 21.00, Kate Douglass (UVA) — 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 18.68, Ryan Held (NC State) — 2017 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28

Top 8:

Women’s 1m Diving – Final