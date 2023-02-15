2023 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve got our first individual finals tonight after prelims this morning and relay finals last night. Kicking off the night will be the women’s 500 free. Tennessee’s Kristen Stege swam the fastest time this morning ahead of Florida’s Emma Weyant. Stege currently holds the top time in the 1650 free in the NCAA this season and Emma Weyant is in her first individual final for Florida.

The men’s 500 free was led by Florida’s Alfonso Mestre and Jake Mitchell this morning. Top seed heading into the meet Jake Magahey was third this morning, but is currently the #2 swimmer in the NCAA this season in the event and was second at NCAAs in the event last year.

Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller will be in lane 4 tonight in the 200 IM. Notably, Fuller was 14th in the event last year. Baylor Nelson of Texas A&M swam the top time this morning on the men’s side. Nelson swam a personal best this morning, cracking the 1:42 mark for the first time.

After swimming the fastest 50 back in history last night, Maggie MacNeil is the top seed in the women’s 50 free here. She was slightly off her best of 21.03 which she swam at midseason this year but her cracking the 21 second mark is something to watch out for tonight.

The men’s 50 free will be a tight battle. Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) became the second fastest swimmer in the event ever this morning but not far behind him was Josh Liendo of Florida. The defending NCAA champion Brooks Curry of LSU will also be in the A final.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: 1:24.47, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 1:25.41, Auburn – 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:25.41, Auburn (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 8:

LSU — 1:26.70 Alabama — 1:27.21 Florida — 1:27.28 Arkansas — 1:28.34 South Carolina — 1:28.65 Auburn — 1:28.70 Texas A&M — 1:29.08 Tennessee — 1:29.30

The LSU women put up a massive win in the 200 free relay, taking home their first SEC relay title since 1986. The quartet of Katarina Milutinovich (22.34), Maggie MacNeil (20.44), Peyton Curry (22.23), and Miaela De Villiers (21.69) combined for a time of 1:26.70 that smashed their team record time by nearly a second.

Alabama’s Kalia Antoniou touched the wall first leading off with a 21.74 leadoff, while Mona McSharry of Tennessee was second in 22.00. However, MacNeil charged past the field on her leg, giving LSU the lead and recording the second-fastest 50 free relay split of all time (only Anna Hopkin’s 20.27 is faster). LSU held onto the lead after MacNeil’s leg, and won by 0.51 seconds.

In second was Alabama’s Antoniou, Emily Jones (22.32), Diana Petkova (21.60), and Kailyn Winter (21.55), while Florida’s Ekaterina Nikon0va (22.21), Katie Mack (21.62), Talia Bates (21.76), and Micayla Cronk (21.69) came in third.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:15.18, Florida (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8:

Florida — 1:14.19 Tennessee — 1:15.34 Auburn — 1:15.94 Missouri — 1:16.39 Texas A&M — 1:16.64 Georgia — 1:17.10 Alabama — 1:17.10 South Carolina — 1:17.43

Florida was just 0.11 seconds off the NCAA record tonight, as Macquire McDuff (19.09), Josh Liendo (18.02), Adam Chaney (18.26), and Alberto Mestre (18.82) combined for a time of 1:14.19 that crushed the SEC meet record set last year by the Gators.

Jordan Crooks of Tennessee gave his team the early lead with a 18.46 leadoff, about two-tenths off his best time of 18.25 set this morning. Gui Caribe‘s 18.33 continued Tennessee’s lead, although Chaney and Mestre’s legs for Florida helped them overtake Tennsssee’s Micah Chambers (19.35) and Scott Scanlon (19.20). Tennessee finished second in a time of 1:15.34, 0.02 seconds off what they went at midseasons.

In third was Auburn’s Logan Tirheimer (19.29), Kalle Maikinnen (18.77), Mialis Deliyannis (19.09), and Nate Stoffle (18.79).

Texas A&M had a big swim in the ‘B’ final, clocking a 1:16.64 to get under the NCAA ‘A’ cut and finishing fifth.

Other notable splits from this relay included Brooks Curry‘s 18.56 for LSU and Jack Dahlgren‘s 18.76 for Missouri

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 4:32.53, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2014 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Top 8:

Rachel Stege, Georgia — 4:36.31 Kristen Stege, Tennessee — 4:36.35 Emma Weyant, Florida — 4:37.96 Tylor Mathieu, Florida — 4:39.21 Kensey McMahon, Alabama — 4:40.03 Kaitlyn Wheeler, Kentucky — 4:40.17 Jillia Barczyk, Georgia — 4:40.63 Hayden Miller, Florida — 4:41.15

There was a sibling showdown in the women’s 500 free, as Rachel Stege beat her older sister, Kristen Stege, by just 0.04 seconds.

Rachel Stege led throughout the entire race, and Kristen Stege and Emma Weyant were neck-to-neck for the first 400 yards. However, K. Stege charged ahead of Weyant on the final 100, out splitting her 54.85 to 56.13. K. Stege nearly caught up to her sister towards the end, outsplitting her 27.67 to 28.65 on the second to last 50, but R. Stege closed in a 26.88 compared to K. Stege’s 27.18 to hold on for the win.

The Stege sisters set the second and third fastest times in the NCAA this year, just behind Erica Sullivan’s 4:35.88. Weyant finished third with a 4:37.96, close to her 4:37.23 that won ACCs last year.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

(FLOR) – 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 21.03, Erika Brown (TENN) / Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2020 SEC Championships / 2022 Art Adamson Invitational

(LSU) – 2020 SEC Championships / 2022 Art Adamson Invitational SEC Championship Record: 21.03, Erika Brown (TENN) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 18.23, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING – FINALS