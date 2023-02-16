SEC Champs Day 2 Race Videos: Watch MacNeil Swim 20.98, Crooks Swim 17.93 50 Free

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the SEC Championships has come and gone, meaning there’s a whole new batch of exciting race videos to watch. Thanks to the YouTube accounts UGA Swim & Dive and tamuswim, we’ve compiled the eight A finals from the second night of racing. Check them out below!

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

LSU — 1:26.70 Alabama — 1:27.21 Florida — 1:27.28

In the first race of the night, the LSU women made history by winning their first relay title at a SEC Championships since 1986. They hit a 1:26.70 to out-swim Alabama and Florida.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

Florida — 1:14.19 Tennessee — 1:15.34 Auburn — 1:15.94

After the women placed 3rd in the 200 freestyle relay, the Florida men came to win in the 200 freestyle relay, notching a 1:14.19 to miss the NCAA record by just 0.11. Jordan Crooks hit a 18.46 to start Tennessee’s relay, which wound up being just a preview of his massive 17.93 later on in the night.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

In the first individual race of the night, Georgia picked up its first victory as Rachel Stege won the battle against older sister Kristen of Tennessee. The sister duo went 1-2 with their 4:36s and Emma Weyant rounded out the podium with a 4:37.96.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Jake Mitchell, Florida — 4:09.85 Jake Magahey, Georgia — 4:10.03 Alfosno Mestre, Florida — 4:10.15

In the men’s 500 freestyle final, you’ll see Alfonso Mestre of Florida lead the pack for the first 80% of the race. On the final few legs, Jake Mitchell of Florida and Jake Magahey made their moves, however, and overtook Mestre to go 1-2 in the event. Florida was dominant here, getting 4 men into the top 5.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

Zoie Hartman notched another win for Georgia in the 200 IM, pulling off a decisive victory with her 1:53.58. She touched over a second before Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller and Lauren Poole came in with a 1:55.12 for third.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

Just like Hartman in the previous event, Baylor Nelson won the men’s 200 IM by more than a second. Nelson clinched A&M’s first win of the night with a 1:40.86 and his teammate Koko Bratanov followed with a 1:42.50, while Ben Patton collected Missouri’s first medal of the night with a 1:42.98.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Maggie MacNeil kept the momentum going here with a 20.98 SEC record in the 50 freestyle, becoming the 4th-fastest woman in NCAA history. She broke 21 seconds for the first time, out-swimming Mona McSharry and Kalia Antoniou, of Tennessee and Alabama, respectively.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Closing out the session, Jordan Crooks threw down an incredible 17.93 in the men’s 50 freestyle to become the second swimmer after Caeleb Dressel to break 18 seconds. This was a massive effort from Crooks that broke the SEC meet record of 18.23. Josh Liendo was a bit behind Crooks with an 18.39, followed by Adam Chaney with an 18.71.