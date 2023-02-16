SEC Champs Day 2 Race Videos: Watch MacNeil Swim 20.98, Crooks Swim 17.93 50 Free

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Day two of the SEC Championships has come and gone, meaning there’s a whole new batch of exciting race videos to watch. Thanks to the YouTube accounts UGA Swim & Dive and tamuswim, we’ve compiled the eight A finals from the second night of racing. Check them out below!
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
Top 3:
- LSU — 1:26.70
- Alabama — 1:27.21
- Florida — 1:27.28
In the first race of the night, the LSU women made history by winning their first relay title at a SEC Championships since 1986. They hit a 1:26.70 to out-swim Alabama and Florida.
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
Top 3:
- Florida — 1:14.19
- Tennessee — 1:15.34
- Auburn — 1:15.94
After the women placed 3rd in the 200 freestyle relay, the Florida men came to win in the 200 freestyle relay, notching a 1:14.19 to miss the NCAA record by just 0.11. Jordan Crooks hit a 18.46 to start Tennessee’s relay, which wound up being just a preview of his massive 17.93 later on in the night.
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Rachel Stege, Georgia — 4:36.31
- Kristen Stege, Tennessee — 4:36.35
- Emma Weyant, Florida — 4:37.96
In the first individual race of the night, Georgia picked up its first victory as Rachel Stege won the battle against older sister Kristen of Tennessee. The sister duo went 1-2 with their 4:36s and Emma Weyant rounded out the podium with a 4:37.96.
MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Jake Mitchell, Florida — 4:09.85
- Jake Magahey, Georgia — 4:10.03
- Alfosno Mestre, Florida — 4:10.15
In the men’s 500 freestyle final, you’ll see Alfonso Mestre of Florida lead the pack for the first 80% of the race. On the final few legs, Jake Mitchell of Florida and Jake Magahey made their moves, however, and overtook Mestre to go 1-2 in the event. Florida was dominant here, getting 4 men into the top 5.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
Top 3:
- Zoie Hartman, Georgia — 1:53.58
- Josephine Fuller, Tennessee — 1:55.01
- Lauren Poole, Kentucky — 1:55.12
Zoie Hartman notched another win for Georgia in the 200 IM, pulling off a decisive victory with her 1:53.58. She touched over a second before Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller and Lauren Poole came in with a 1:55.12 for third.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
Top 3:
- Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M — 1:40.86
- Koko Bratanov, Texas A&M — 1:42.50
- Ben Patton, Missouri — 1:42.98
Just like Hartman in the previous event, Baylor Nelson won the men’s 200 IM by more than a second. Nelson clinched A&M’s first win of the night with a 1:40.86 and his teammate Koko Bratanov followed with a 1:42.50, while Ben Patton collected Missouri’s first medal of the night with a 1:42.98.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Maggie MacNeil, LSU — 20.98
- Mona McSharry, Tennessee — 21.74
- Kalia Antoniou, Alabama — 21.75
Maggie MacNeil kept the momentum going here with a 20.98 SEC record in the 50 freestyle, becoming the 4th-fastest woman in NCAA history. She broke 21 seconds for the first time, out-swimming Mona McSharry and Kalia Antoniou, of Tennessee and Alabama, respectively.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
Top 3:
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 17.93
- Josh Liendo, Florida — 18.39
- Adam Chaney, Florida — 18.71
Closing out the session, Jordan Crooks threw down an incredible 17.93 in the men’s 50 freestyle to become the second swimmer after Caeleb Dressel to break 18 seconds. This was a massive effort from Crooks that broke the SEC meet record of 18.23. Josh Liendo was a bit behind Crooks with an 18.39, followed by Adam Chaney with an 18.71.
