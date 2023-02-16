2023 SEC Champs: Crooks and Stotler Opt For 100 Fly Over 200 Free (Day 3 Heat Sheets)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

There are a fair number of scratches inside the top 24 seeds for day 3 of the SEC Championships. The highest seed is Sara Stotler, who was seeded tenth in the 200 freestyle prior to scratching out. Alabama fifth year Kalia Antoniou (#11 seed) also scratched out of the event.

Stotler is also entered in the 100 fly as the sixth seed (52.58), so she presumably scratched to focus on that event.

In the men’s event, #16 seed Jordan Crooks has opted out. The Tennessee sophomore became just the second man to go sub-18 seconds in the 50 freestyle on day 2 with a blazing 17.93. The scratch is an unsurprising one, given that he’s also the top seed in the men’s 100 fly (44.79).

Auburn’s Mason Mathias has also scratched out of the 200 freestyle, where he was the 11th seed. Mason was a part of Auburn’s silver medal winning, school record breaking 800 freestyle relay, where he split 1:32.60, almost two seconds faster than his flat start best of 1:34.09. On Day 2, he won the 500 freestyle ‘B’ final in 4:13.06, a personal best.

There were a slew of scratches in the men’s 400 IM as the 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th, 22nd, and 24th seeds all scratched out of the event. Four of those scratches were Gators, as Benjamin Cote, Brennan Gravley, Peter Brentzmann, and Jack VanDeusen all opted out.

Full List of Top-24 Scratches

Women’s 400 IM

#24 Kaylee Coffey (TAMU)

Men’s 400 IM

#12 Max Vega Cuevas (TAMU)

#14 Benjamin Cote (FLOR)

#15 Gus Rothrock (TENN)

#16 Brennan Gravley (FLOR)

#18 Peter Bretzmann (FLOR)

#22 Jack VanDeusen (FLOR)

#24 Zane Rosely (UKY)

Women’s 100 Fly

#11 Abigail Gibbons (AUB)

Men’s 100 Fly

#15 Ben Patton (UMIZ)

#22 Alex Sanchez (TAMU)

#23 Linus Kahl (BAMA)

Women’s 200 Free

#10 Sara Stotler (TENN)

#11 Kalia Antoniou (BAMA)

#23 Kate McCarville (TENN)

#24 Kathleen Golding (FLOR)

Men’s 200 Free