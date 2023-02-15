2023 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After things got underway with relays and diving on Tuesday, the first full day of action at the 2023 SEC Championships is upon us.

Following the traditional NCAA schedule, the opening prelim session will feature heats in the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free, along with the women’s 1-meter diving event.

Only two of the six 2022 champions in Wednesday’s individual events will be back to defend their titles, as Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks aims to go back-to-back in the men’s 50 free and his Vols teammate Julia Mrozinski vies for a repeat in the women’s 500 free after missing the first half of the season.

The men’s 50 free is particularly loaded with four men in the field who have already broken 19 seconds this season—Crooks (18.27), Josh Liendo (18.83), Gui Caribe (18.91) and Brooks Curry (18.94).

Crooks is also coming off a tantalizing 18.90 butterfly split on Tennessee’s 200 medley relay on Tuesday night, the fastest in history by nearly half a second.

With Luca Urlando out injured, Matt Sates turning pro early and Kieran Smith graduating, new SEC champions will be crowned in the men’s 200 IM and 500 free, with Georgia’s Jake Magahey the favorite to claim the 500 and Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson the leading candidate in the 200 IM.

On the women’s side, LSU’s Maggie MacNeil headlines the 50 free field, having tied the Conference Record earlier this season in a time of 21.03.

Florida’s Mabel Zavaros (4:39.28) and Tylor Mathieu (4:40.23) hold the conference’s top two times in the 500 free this season, while Georgia’s Zoie Hartman headlines the 200 IM field as she looks to reclaim the title she won in 2021 after falling to Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe—who is absent—last season.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 4:32.53, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2014 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 21.03, Erika Brown (TENN) / Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2020 SEC Championships / 2022 Art Adamson Invitational

SEC Championship Record: 21.03, Erika Brown (TENN) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 18.23, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims