2023 ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

After an excellent start to the meet, headlined by the UVA women lowering their American and NCAA records in the 200 medley relay, we’re back in Greensboro for day 2.

Day 2 is the first full prelims/finals day, which also means we’ll get our first look at swimmers in individual events. On tap for the session is the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.

The team title race will also begin to take shape a bit more. So far, each side of the meet has completed two relays and one diving event, which explains why it’s UNC Chapel Hill that leads the way on the women’s side of the meet, with UVA running second. Expect that to change today. On the men’s side, it’s the NC State Wolfpack that are currently out in front.

The big news from the heat sheets is that Alex Walsh will not swim an individual event on day 2 of the meet, as she scratched out of the 500 free and 200 IM. She was the #1 seed in both events.

Women’s 500 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2016 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Top 8:

Ella Nelson opted for the 500 free. over the 200 IM this morning. She swam away from the field in heat 5, easily posting the top time of the morning in a season-best 4:40.55. That’s about a second and a half off of the lifetime best 4:39.03 that she swam at the 2021 Tennessee Invite.

In heat 6, Georgia Tech’s Deniz Ertan and Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson were locked in a tight battle through much of the race. The freshman Ertan powered away from Atkinson in the last few laps, touching in 4:40.03. That’s the new fastest time of the session and lowers Ertan’s own school record. Atkinson touched second in 4:42.53.

NC State’s Kay Foley led the way for much of the final heat. With about 125-yards to go, Liberty Williams, Chase Travis, and Emma Hastings all caught and passed Foley. It was a tight race between the three, with Hastings taking the heat win at the touch in 4:43.04. Williams and Travis were just behind in 4:43.35 and 4:43.76, respectively.

UVA put three swimmers into the ‘A’ final, with Nelson leading the way as the second seed. Senior Maddie Donohoe (4:41.80) and freshman Claire Tuggle (4:43.45) are the other two representatives for the Cavaliers, seeded third and seventh.

The only other school with two swimmers in the ‘A’ is Virginia Tech, who got both Atkinson (#4) and Travis (#8) into the top heat.

Men’s 500 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt Mclean (UVA) — 2009 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

Top 8:

Women’s 200 IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA) — 2020 ACC Championships

(UVA) — 2020 ACC Championships NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Top 8:

Men’s 200 IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.67, Carlos Coll Marti (VTECH) — 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

Top 8:

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 21.00, Kate Douglass (UVA) — 2022 ACC Championships

(UVA) — 2022 ACC Championships NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Top 8:

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 18.68, Ryan Held (NC State) — 2017 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28

Top 8: