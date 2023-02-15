Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh Won’t Swim Any Individual Races on Day 2 of ACC Championships (HEAT SHEETS)

Comments: 5
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 5

February 15th, 2023 ACC, College, News

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Anya Pelshaw contributed to this report.

University of Virginia star Alex Walsh won’t swim an individual event on day 2 of the 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. That means no entry in the 200 IM or the 500 free, though she still has 6 other choices to swim this week.

Walsh, a junior, would have been the top seed in either race. Instead, she’ll be left to choose three individual races from six events: the 400 IM (defending NCAA Champion), 200 free defending ACC Champion), 200 fly (defending NCAA Champion), 100 breast (top seed), 200 back (no time seed), and 200 breast (defending ACC Champion).

While she swam the 200 IM at last year’s ACC and NCAA Championships, winning both races, and is also the Olympic silver medalist in the event, the Virginia coaches tend to go with a “swim what feels right” approach for their stars, most of whom are wildly versatile.

There’s also limited correlation between ACC Championship entries and NCAA Championship entries. Last year, Walsh swam the 200 IM, 200 free, and 200 breast at ACCs, but the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly at NCAAs.

With the ACC Championship meet moving to a five-day format last year, this also means that she doesn’t necessarily have a double waiting for her later in the meet.

Remaining possible events, by day:

  • Thursday: 400 IM, 200 free
  • Friday: 200 fly, 100 breast
  • Saturday: 200 back, 200 breast

Walsh’s first swim, on Tuesday, saw her swim the breaststroke leg of Virginia’s 1:31.73 in the 200 medley relay, which is the new fastest time ever. With her not swimming the 800 free relay, we can expect that she’ll swim a leg of the 200 free relay on Wednesday evening.

Her teammate Ella Nelson will also drop the 200 IM on Wednesday, where she was the #2 seed behind Walsh. She’ll race instead as the #3 seed in the 500 free, a day after anchoring Virginia’s winning 800 free relay in 1:43.30 – about two seconds better than her flat-start best.

That leaves Kate Douglass as the top seed in the 200 IM. Douglass is the defending Short Course World Champion in the event. She dropped the 50 free in spite of swimming one of the fastest 50 yard free splits (20.49) we’ve ever seen in Wednesday’s medley relay.

A full list of top 24 scratches is below:

500 free women

500 free men

200 IM women

200 IM men

50 free women

50 free men

 

 

 

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
oxyswim
4 seconds ago

1:49 incoming from Kate

0
0
Reply
[email protected]
10 minutes ago

Go Tar Heels!!!

0
0
Reply
Bud
45 minutes ago

We all wanted to see a half rested 500 from Alex 🙁
Wonder what she’ll swim instead

0
0
Reply
PancakeLover
Reply to  Bud
35 minutes ago

probably 200 free, 200 fly, 200 breast

0
0
Reply
VA Steve
Reply to  Bud
32 minutes ago

She does have an amazing number of races to choose from. Important point about the lack of correlation between ACCs and NCAAs.

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!