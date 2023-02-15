Alex Walsh Won’t Swim Any Individual Races on Day 2 of ACC Championships (HEAT SHEETS)

Anya Pelshaw contributed to this report.

University of Virginia star Alex Walsh won’t swim an individual event on day 2 of the 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. That means no entry in the 200 IM or the 500 free, though she still has 6 other choices to swim this week.

Walsh, a junior, would have been the top seed in either race. Instead, she’ll be left to choose three individual races from six events: the 400 IM (defending NCAA Champion), 200 free defending ACC Champion), 200 fly (defending NCAA Champion), 100 breast (top seed), 200 back (no time seed), and 200 breast (defending ACC Champion).

While she swam the 200 IM at last year’s ACC and NCAA Championships, winning both races, and is also the Olympic silver medalist in the event, the Virginia coaches tend to go with a “swim what feels right” approach for their stars, most of whom are wildly versatile.

There’s also limited correlation between ACC Championship entries and NCAA Championship entries. Last year, Walsh swam the 200 IM, 200 free, and 200 breast at ACCs, but the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly at NCAAs.

With the ACC Championship meet moving to a five-day format last year, this also means that she doesn’t necessarily have a double waiting for her later in the meet.

Remaining possible events, by day:

Thursday: 400 IM, 200 free

Friday: 200 fly, 100 breast

Saturday: 200 back, 200 breast

Walsh’s first swim, on Tuesday, saw her swim the breaststroke leg of Virginia’s 1:31.73 in the 200 medley relay, which is the new fastest time ever. With her not swimming the 800 free relay, we can expect that she’ll swim a leg of the 200 free relay on Wednesday evening.

Her teammate Ella Nelson will also drop the 200 IM on Wednesday, where she was the #2 seed behind Walsh. She’ll race instead as the #3 seed in the 500 free, a day after anchoring Virginia’s winning 800 free relay in 1:43.30 – about two seconds better than her flat-start best.

That leaves Kate Douglass as the top seed in the 200 IM. Douglass is the defending Short Course World Champion in the event. She dropped the 50 free in spite of swimming one of the fastest 50 yard free splits (20.49) we’ve ever seen in Wednesday’s medley relay.

A full list of top 24 scratches is below:

500 free women

500 free men

200 IM women

200 IM men

50 free women

50 free men