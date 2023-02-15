Tennessee Picks Up Winter Juniors Finalist Ben Bricca (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Bricca has announced his verbal commitment to the Tennessee Vols, beginning in the fall of 2024. Bricca is a junior at Seattle Prep, and swims year-round for Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club in Washington.

“I am blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Tennessee! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who helped me along the way. Go Vols!🍊”

Bricca primarily focuses on backstroke, but also swims the occasional fly or free event at championship meets. Bricca is quickly improving, as he recently set a slew of personal bests this past December, beginning with Winter Juniors – West. He recorded a 14th place finish in the 100 back (48.76) and a 16th place finish in the 200 back (1:46.67), with both being personal best times. Just a week later, he swam personal bests in the 100 fly (50.86), 200 free (1:42.32), and 100 free (46.68).

This August at Summer Juniors, he was just outside of finals in the 100m back. He placed 26th with a time of 57.54 done din a swim-off for an alternate position. He also earned 54th in the 200m back (2:07.70) and 125th in the 100m fly (57.31).

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 46.68

200 free – 1:42.26

100 back – 48.76

200 back – 1:46.67

100 fly – 50.86

The Tennessee men earned 2nd at last season’s SEC Championships. Bricca’s best chance at scoring at the conference level is likely in the 200 back, where it took a 1:45.26 to advance to the C-final. Bricca is slightly off that, but with over a year to go before arriving in Knoxville, he could easily be SEC-scoring ready by the time he arrives on campus.

The 200 backstroke was one of the Vols’ weakest events at SECs. Harrison Lierz was the only finalist for Tennessee, and won the C-final in a final time of 1:42.43 to score 9 points total in the event.

So far this season, the team’s top performer in the 200 backstroke is freshman Nick Simons. Simons clocked a 1:41.84 at the Tennessee Invitational in November, while Lierz was just behind at 1:42.05. Landon Driggers is also within SEC-scoring range, as he’s hit a 1:43.08. Of that group, Bricca will overlap with Driggers and Simons, likely creating some much needed backstroke depth for the Vols.

Bricca joins Aidan Hill and Tony Laurito in the Vols’ class of 2028. The class so far is from three different states, with Hill from North Carolina and Laurito a Texas native. Hill specializes in fly events, while Laurito swims a little bit of everything.

