Houston’s Farris, SMU’s Smithson Earn Event Wins on Day 2 of AAC Championships

2023 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Courtesy: The American

DALLAS, Texas – Houston’s Chase Farris and SMU’s Peter Smithson won diving events on the second day of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Tuesday, February 14 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas.

In the women’s 3-meter diving event, Chase Farris of Houston defended her title from last season by scoring 337.65 points. Maha Gouda of FIU placed second with 319.40 points, while Alicia Mora was third with 312.40 points.

Peter Smithson led another 1-2-3 sweep for SMU on 1-meter with 330.90 points. Tyler Coffey placed second with 319.55 points, while Dominic Hoefer was third with 305.50 points. Smithson will look for the men’s diving sweep Wednesday after winning the 3-meter event on Monday.

After two events on the women’s side, Houston leads with 245 points. FIU is second with 121 points, followed by East Carolina (113), Florida Atlantic (101), North Texas (75), SMU (57) and Cincinnati (12). On the men’s side, Cincinnati leads SMU by two points, 108-106.

The championship continues Wednesday, February 14 with platform diving, the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.