2023 ACC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wake up everybody, college conference championship season is starting! And while Night 1 of the ACC Championships will feature a less-than-full schedule, it still promises to hold plenty of excitement for swim fans and frantic writing for SwimSwam writers.

The excitement should be begin in the women’s 200 medley relay. Last year the UVA women set the all-time record in this event at this meet, but NC State should have enough firepower to at least keep the Cavaliers honest. The NC State men swam one of the fastest times ever at NCAAs last year, while Louisville set the meet record in 2022.

We’re wondering if we may see UVA pull out all the stops and load up the 800 free relay, as that’s the only relay in which they don’t own the all-time mark. On the men’s side, it should be NC State’s race to lose, although the Cardinals normally bring their A-game for this relay as well.

As swim fans recover from some exciting racing, attention should turn the diving well, as the top eight finisher from the prelims of the women’s 3m and the men’s 1m events will compete for the individual title and all-important team points.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:31.81, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 1:31.81, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:31.81, Virginia (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:21.69, NC State – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:21.84, Louisville (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Women’s 3m Diving – Finals

ACC Record: 439.70, Abby Johnston (DUKE) – 2010 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 439.70, Abby Johnston (DUKE) – 2010 ACC Championships

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:52.56, Virginia – 2021 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:53.27, Virginia (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Men’s 1m Diving – Finals