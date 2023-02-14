2023 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The quest for the 2023 SEC Championship titles begins tonight in College Station, Texas. This first night of finals features men’s 1-meter diving, the 200 medley relay, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 800 freestyle relay.

Last year, the Florida men won every relay en route to their tenth straight conference title. They’ll look to continue their streak, but with Alabama’s depth in the 800 free relay, their relay win streak might be snapped on night one. Alabama holds down the top seed in the 200 medley relay on the psych sheets, but with the departures of Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre it seems like a long shot for them to keep a grip on first. The question then is who takes their place–will it be Auburn? Georgia?

Tonight we’ll also get our first look at Canadian Olympians Maggie MacNeil and Josh Liendo. The two are at opposite ends of their NCAA careers, but with MacNeil aiming to go out swinging and Liendo looking to announce himself as an NCAA title threat, they’re sure to have some exciting swims here–even if the fastest ones won’t come until March.

Men’s 1-Meter Diving — Finals

SEC Record: 479.10, Juan Hernandez (LSU) — 2018 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 479.10, Juan Hernandez (LSU) — 2018 SEC Championships

Top 3:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:31.81, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Medley Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:22.06, Florida — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 8:

Women’s 3-Meter Diving — Finals

SEC Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

Top 3:

Women’s 800 Free Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 8:

Men’s 800 Free Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:08.00, Florida — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 8: