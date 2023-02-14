Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The quest for the 2023 SEC Championship titles begins tonight in College Station, Texas. This first night of finals features men’s 1-meter diving, the 200 medley relay, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 800 freestyle relay.

Last year, the Florida men won every relay en route to their tenth straight conference title. They’ll look to continue their streak, but with Alabama’s depth in the 800 free relay, their relay win streak might be snapped on night one. Alabama holds down the top seed in the 200 medley relay on the psych sheets, but with the departures of Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre it seems like a long shot for them to keep a grip on first. The question then is who takes their place–will it be Auburn? Georgia?

Tonight we’ll also get our first look at Canadian Olympians Maggie MacNeil and Josh LiendoThe two are at opposite ends of their NCAA careers, but with MacNeil aiming to go out swinging and Liendo looking to announce himself as an NCAA title threat, they’re sure to have some exciting swims here–even if the fastest ones won’t come until March.

Men’s 1-Meter Diving — Finals

  • SEC Record: 479.10, Juan Hernandez (LSU) — 2018 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 479.10, Juan Hernandez (LSU) — 2018 SEC Championships

Top 3:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.81, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships
  • SEC Record:  1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Medley Relay — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:22.06, Florida — 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 8:

Women’s 3-Meter Diving — Finals

  • SEC Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

Top 3:

Women’s 800 Free Relay — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 8:

Men’s 800 Free Relay — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 6:08.00, Florida — 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 8:

3
Andrew
20 minutes ago

For all the hype crooks has gotten this year, there’s a real chance he doesn’t even podium in the 50

1
-2
Reply
Shaddy419
50 minutes ago

Drinking Game Rules:

Maggie does something amazing: 2 Sips
Curry or Crooks split 17: Finish your drinks
Anyone goes under a 1:30 split: Finish your drinks
Vandy wins a relay: Finish all the liquid you can find

12
-1
Reply
Bigballa
Reply to  Shaddy419
46 minutes ago

Might as well add that any crazy record that’s taken down = running naked outside

0
0
Reply

