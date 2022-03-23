Eric Friese Ties Joseph Schooling’s Record for Fastest 50 Fly Split of 19.36

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men 200 Yard Medley Relay

NCAA: 1:21.54 – 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)

Meet: 1:21.54 – 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold=

American: 1:21.88 – 3/23/2018 California (D Carr, C Hoppe, J Lynch, R Hoffer)

S. Open: 1:21.54 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)

Pool: P 1:21.84 2/17/2022 Louisville (M Whyte, E Somov, D Lowe, A Elaraby)

Florida junior Eric Friese popped a 19.36 50 fly on the Gators’ record-setting 200 medley relay to tie Texas’ Joseph Schooling‘s for the fastest split ever recorded.

It was a very fast 200 medley relay altogether, with the top 12 teams all finishing in sub-1:23s. The four fastest, Florida, Texas, Cal, and NC State, all broke 1:22.

Friese moved up from 7th on the all-time list and now shares the top rank of 50 fly splits with Schooling with 19.36. Stanford’s Andrei Minakov improved his fastest 50 fly split from 19.49 to 19.42. Nyls Korstanje of NC State added his name to the all-time top-10 list with his 19.55.

All told, eleven butterflyers broke the 20-second mark in tonight’s relays:

Top-10 All-time 50 Fly Splits