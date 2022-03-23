Backstroke Leadoff Splits Shatter Records on Night One of NCAAs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night one of the NCAA Championships started off with a bang, with four of the five fastest 200 medley relays of all time coming in tonight’s finals.

Leading the way for many of those relays were some of the fastest 50 backstroke splits of all time, including the THREE fastest 50 backs of all time and six of the top 12 performers of all time.

The first fireworks came in the second to last heat, with Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger leading off in a 20.08, and NC States Kacper Stokowski leading off in a 20.16, the two fastest of all time. Cal and NC State ended up tying for third in 1:21.69, the fourth fastest 200 medley relay of all time. In the final heat, Florida sophomore Adam Chaney led off in 20.19, the now-third fastest 50 back of all time to help lead the Gators to the NCAA title in 1:21.13, breaking the NCAA and US Open Records in the process.

In total, five of the fastest 10 men’s 50 backstrokers of all time put up their top times this evening. Behind the aforementioned Seeliger, Stokowski and Chaney, Harvard’s Dean Farris led off Harvard’s 9th place 200 medley relay in 20.36, making him the 7th fastest performer in history. Lousiville’s Nicolas Albiero led off in a 20.59, making him the 11th fastest performer ever and Alabama’s Matthew Menke led off in 20.60, now the 12th fastest performer of all time.

All Time Top 10 Performers 50 backstroke (bolded swum this evening):