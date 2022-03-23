2022 U SPORTS Swimming Championships Kick Off Thursday In Quebec City

2022 U SPORTS Swimming Championships
- March 24-26, 2022
- Université Laval, Quebec City, Quebec
- 25m (SCM)
- Start Times: Prelims – 10 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Defending Champions: UBC women (4x), UBC men (4x)
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 U SPORTS Swimming Championships are back, with the three-day competition set to kick off Thursday morning at the Université Laval in Quebec City, Quebec.
Unlike the NCAA Division I Championships in the U.S., U SPORTS, the national governing body of university sports in Canada, managed to hold its championships in 2020 with the meet taking place in February before the pandemic hit North America.
However, due to COVID, the 2021 championships ended up being canceled.
The UBC men and women both come in as four-time defending champions, but the Thunderbird women will face a tough test after falling to the University of Calgary at the Canada West Championships in November – UBC’s first loss at the meet since 2009.
However, both UBC teams are ranked first in the nation entering the championships.
Canadian Olympic medalist and three-time Short Course World Champion Rebecca Smith will be the driving force behind Calgary’s effort at the meet, having won four individual events at CAN West.
Smith is entered in the women’s 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly and 100 fly at the meet, meaning she’ll have to scratch one of them with the maximum being four individual races.
UBC first-year Emma O’Croinin is another noteworthy name set to compete this week, having earned Rookie of the Meet honors at CAN West earlier this season.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Thursday
- 200 free
- 50 back
- 100 breast
- 100 fly
- 400 IM
- 400 free relay (timed final)
Friday
- 100 back
- 50 fly
- 400 free
- 200 breast
- 50 free
- 200 fly
- 800 free relay (timed final)
Saturday
- Women’s 800 free (timed final)
- 50 breast
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 IM
- Men’s 1500 free (timed final)
- 400 medley relay (timed final)
The meet will be streamed live on the CBC website here.
if only NCAAs were as simple to watch as this meet!