Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jordan Crooks Splits 18.90 50 Fly To Become First Swimmer Sub-19 On Relay

Comments: 6
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 6

February 14th, 2023 ACC, College, National, News

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:22.06, Florida — 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

On Tuesday, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks became the first swimmer to ever split sub-19 in the 50 fly on a relay, going 18.90 to help Tennessee run down Florida and claim the SEC title in the 200 medley relay.

Before Crooks dove in the water, Tennessee was trailing Florida by 0.48 seconds. After Crooks’ leg, Tennessee had a 0.53-second lead over Florida, and Gui Caribe held on as anchor to help secure the win for the Vols.

Prior to today, the fastest 50 fly splits of all time were recorded by Joseph Schooling and Eric Friese, who both went 19.36—a time that is 0.46 seconds slower than what Crooks just went.

TOP-10 ALL-TIME 50-YARD FLY SPLITS

  1. Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 18.90
  2. Joseph Schooling, Texas/Eric Friese, Florida– 19.36
  4. Andrei Minakov, Stanford – 19.42
  5. Dalton Lowe, Louisville – 19.50
  6. Blaise Vera, Pitt – 19.52
  7. Nyls Korstanje, NC State – 19.55
  8. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 19.57
  9. Dylan Carter, USC/ Cody Bybee, ASU– 19.60
  11. Matt Targett, Auburn/ Chris Brady, Michigan – 19.66

Splits show that Crooks went out in a 8.28 and came home in 10.62.

Crooks’ fastest-ever 50 fly split prior to SECs was the 19.87 he swam at the 2022 Tennessee Invites. He has made huge jumps since last season, as less than a year ago, he had split 20.15 at 2022 NCAAs.

Tennessee’s Bjoern Kammann (21.07), Michael Houlie (23.03), Crooks, and Caribe (18.47) combined for a time of 1:21.43 to win the 200 medley relay SEC title, breaking Florida’s meet record time of 1:22.05 from last year’s meet.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PVSFree
6 minutes ago

comment image

Swimflation is getting out of control y’all

4
-1
Reply
Andy Hardt
8 minutes ago

It’s not quite a fair comparison, BUT:

18.90 is 2.43% better than Schooling’s 19.36.

2.43% better than Schooling’s 43.75 would be 42.71.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Andy Hardt
4
0
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
9 minutes ago

Out in 8.28 is insane.

0
0
Reply
Will 37
11 minutes ago

dressel was 19.9 at the 50 for his 42.8 1fly. Crooks is definitely in 43 zone.

2
0
Reply
PFA
17 minutes ago

Is it still a stretch to say he’ll go 43?

1
-1
Reply
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  PFA
15 minutes ago

No.

6
-2
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a team manager. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!