Jordan Crooks Splits 18.90 50 Fly To Become First Swimmer Sub-19 On Relay

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:22.06, Florida — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

On Tuesday, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks became the first swimmer to ever split sub-19 in the 50 fly on a relay, going 18.90 to help Tennessee run down Florida and claim the SEC title in the 200 medley relay.

Before Crooks dove in the water, Tennessee was trailing Florida by 0.48 seconds. After Crooks’ leg, Tennessee had a 0.53-second lead over Florida, and Gui Caribe held on as anchor to help secure the win for the Vols.

Prior to today, the fastest 50 fly splits of all time were recorded by Joseph Schooling and Eric Friese, who both went 19.36—a time that is 0.46 seconds slower than what Crooks just went.

TOP-10 ALL-TIME 50-YARD FLY SPLITS

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 18.90 Joseph Schooling, Texas/Eric Friese, Florida– 19.36 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford – 19.42 Dalton Lowe, Louisville – 19.50 Blaise Vera, Pitt – 19.52 Nyls Korstanje, NC State – 19.55 Luca Urlando, Georgia – 19.57 Dylan Carter, USC/ Cody Bybee, ASU– 19.60 – Matt Targett, Auburn/ Chris Brady, Michigan – 19.66

Splits show that Crooks went out in a 8.28 and came home in 10.62.

Crooks’ fastest-ever 50 fly split prior to SECs was the 19.87 he swam at the 2022 Tennessee Invites. He has made huge jumps since last season, as less than a year ago, he had split 20.15 at 2022 NCAAs.

Tennessee’s Bjoern Kammann (21.07), Michael Houlie (23.03), Crooks, and Caribe (18.47) combined for a time of 1:21.43 to win the 200 medley relay SEC title, breaking Florida’s meet record time of 1:22.05 from last year’s meet.