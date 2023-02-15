“BOTR” Sprinter Teia Salvino Announces Commitment To Alabama (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Teia Salvino has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2024. Salvino is currently a junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, and swims year-round with the Mission Viejo Nadadores in California.

Salvino was featured in the “Best of the Rest” sprint freestyle section of SwimSwam’s 2024 recruit rankings. She was a key piece of Santa Margarita’s state championship team last spring, where she contributed two individual victories in addition to relays. She won the 50 free in 22.58, followed by another victory in the 100 free where she clocked a 49.34.

She has since improved on the 50 free time, as she hit a 22.36 to finish 4th at Winter Juniors – West in December. At Winter Juniors, she also earned 11th in the 100 free (49.49), 13th in the 200 free (1:47.96), 10th in the 100 back (53.49), and 30th in the 200 IM (2:02.07).

At Junior Nationals this past summer, Salvino was a finalist in the 100m backstroke and 50m free. She clocked a personal best time of 1:03.08 in the 100 back to earn 13th overall, while she recorded a 26.02 to place 13th in the 50 free.

Salvino is poised to make an immediate impact at the conference level for Alabama. Her best 50 free time would have put her just inside the B-final at SECs last year, while her 100 back would have landed her comfortably in the C-final. She is also right on the bubble of what it took to make finals in the 200 free and 200 IM last year, meaning she’ll have options when it comes to line-ups.

The 50 free was a strong event for Alabama last season, as they scored 85.5 points total in the event. The 100 back and 200 free were weaker, scoring 47 points and 26 points, respectively. Kalia Antoniou leads the sprint squad so far this season with a 21.86 in the 50 free and a 48.01 in the 100 free. In the 100 back, Rhyan White owns the fastest time this year at 50.84. Alabama’s sprint and backstroke group will have turned over by the time Salvino is on campus, making her arrival timely, especially for relays.

Salvino joins Audrey Cohen, Lexi Stephens, Marie Landreneau, Emma Sundermeyer, and Paige Thome in Alabama’s class of 2028. Landreneau and Sundermeyer swim freestyle, while Stephens, Thome, and Cohen focus on back, IM, and breast.

