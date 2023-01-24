Alabama Picks Up Maine State Record Holder Audrey Cohen (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Cohen has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2024. Cohen is from Portland, Maine, where she swims year-round with Southern Maine Aquatic Club. She is wrapping up her junior year at Greely High School, and is set to graduate next spring.

Cohen specializes primarily in breaststroke and sprint freestyle. At the MPA Girls Class B State Meet, Cohen posted a 1:03.27 in the 100 breast and a 24.33 in the 50 free to capture state titles in both. Her 100 breaststroke time marked a new high school state record, earning her the 2022 Varsity Maine Girls’ Swimmer of the Year award.

In addition to high school swimming, Cohen has also left her mark on the Maine Swimming (LSC) record book. Last spring at Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca, Cohen reset the 15-16 and open girls’ breaststroke records. She posted a 1:02.30 in the 100 and a 2:15.52 in the 200. Her 50 split of 29.23 going out in the 100 also marked a 15-16 record. Additionally, she owns the 15-16 records in long course, with times of 33.41/1:13.48/2:40.42 in the 50/100/200 breast. Her 50 and 200 times also count as records in the open category.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.65

100 free – 51.39

100 breast – 1:02.30

200 breast – 2:15.52

200 IM – 2:05.45

The Alabama women finished 3rd out of 12 teams at last year’s SEC Championship. It took a 1:01.54 to advance to the C-final in the 100 breaststroke and a 2:13.36 to advance in the 200 breaststroke. Cohen is slightly outside this range with her best times right now, but she has time to get them down before arriving in Tuscaloosa next fall.

Breaststroke was a relatively strong event group for Alabama last season, as they scored 69 points in the 100 and 45 points in the 200. Avery Wiseman was their highest finisher at SECs at 3rd in the 100 breast (58.73) and 7th in the 200 (2:08.94). This year, Wiseman has been as fast as 59.07 and 2:06.49. Behind her is Cat Wright, who has swum a 59.92 and 2:09.63 this season. Wright will graduate before Cohen arrives, but she’ll have the opportunity to train with Wiseman for a year.

Cohen joins Lexi Stephens, Marie Landreneau, Teia Salvino, Emma Sundermeyer, and Paige Thome in Alabama’s class of 2028. This class is heavy with freestylers, as Landreneau, Salvino, and Sundermeyer all specialize in sprint to mid-distance free. Stephens and Thome lean towards backstroke, IM, and fly.

