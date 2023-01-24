courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim

To celebrate its upcoming South Central Zone meet, the North Texas LMSC asked Fike Swim to design custom suits for participants. In addition to the unique design, the compression, durability, and comfort of Fike suits are superior to anything else on the market. From the North Texas LMSC Vice Chair Jacky Yen:

“Fike Swim has succeeded in designing swimwear that checks all the boxes: functional, fashionable, comfortable, and durable. When considering reliable brands to outfit the North Texas LMSC, Fike Swim was our first choice.

Compressive but not constricting, Fike swimsuits are my favorite suits to practice in. I have been wearing their suits for a year now and not a single one has faded, stretched, or worn down in any way. I am so glad I was introduced to Fike Swim last year.”

In fact, Fike suits are so good some athletes wear them for racing. And though they’re designed for Zone meet participants, the suits are available to anyone at FikeSwim.com.

“I wore a Fike suit for the last year until it started to fade. I’ve recently bought a new one and will only buy from Fike from now on.” -Fike Swim customer

If you would like Fike Swim to design the fastest, most comfortable non-tech suits for your team or LMSC, reach out to [email protected] or visit the Fike Swim Team Gear page for more info.

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.