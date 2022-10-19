Virginia High School Runner-up Lexi Stephens (2024) Tenders Verbal to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lexi Stephens, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Moseley, Virginia, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama’s class of 2028.

“I am SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama!!! I would like to give a huge thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me throughout this process! I would also like to thank all the coaches at Alabama for giving me this amazing opportunity. ROLL TIDE!!❤️🐘”

Stephens attends Cosby High School, where she is a junior, and swims year-round for Poseidon Swimming. We have named her among the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024 for her backstroke prowess.

As a sophomore last season at the VHSL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships, Stephens placed second in the 100 back (55.51) and third in the 100 fly (55.30). A week later, she competed at the Virginia Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Championships and racked up new times across the board: 50 free (23.73), 200 back (1:57.97), 100 fly (54.25), and 400 IM (4:24.10) while finaling in the 50 free (13th), 100 back (5th), 200 back (4th), 100 fly (6th), 200 IM (11th), and 400 IM (8th). Two weeks after that, she was in Florida at NCSA Spring Championships. There, she swam lifetime bests in the 100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50 fly. She was a B-finalist in the 50/100/200 back and a C-finalist in the 50/100 fly.

At Alabama, Stephens will join a backstroke group that has seen Rhyan White go from 52.8 to 50.1 in the 100 back and from 1:53.5 to 1:48.5 in the 200 back (as well as from 55.2 to 50.7 in the 100 fly and from 1:59.7 to 1:55.07 in the 200 fly) in four years in Tuscaloosa. White, a fifth-year, leads the current crop of backstrokers that also includes Abby Koczo (senior, 53.57/1:58.07 last year), Maddie Mechling (junior, 54.34/1:57.18 last year), Morgan Scott (fifth-year, 55.10 last year), and Emily Jones (a freshman from Australia).

Best SCY times:

50 back – 25.18

100 back – 53.94

200 back – 1:57.57

100 fly – 54.25

400 IM – 4:24.10

200 IM – 2:04.68

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 52.23

100 breast – 1:07.00

