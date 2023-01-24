College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 25-31, 2023

There is now less than a month away before most conference championship meets but there is still a pretty full schedule this week for dual meets.

Highlighting the week will be the dual meet against Texas and NC State. The meet is expected to be close for both genders. The Texas men were ranked #2 and the NC State men were ranked #5 in our most recent power rankings. On the women’s side, Texas was also #2 and NC State was #4. It might be pretty hard to beat the excitement from this past weekend’s Cal vs ASU meet, but expect this meet to come close especially with what is most likely a closer meet scoring-wise.

Also highlighting the week’s schedule is a dual meet against Louisville and Indiana. Louisville is coming off a win (men) and a loss (women) against Kentucky whereas Indiana is coming off of wins against Purdue.

As for Purdue, they will take on Minnesota, Northwestern, and Iowa in a Big Ten Quad meet this week. The Northwestern women are coming off of a big win over Wisconsin.

The USC women will take on two top 10 teams this week with Cal on Friday and Stanford on Saturday.

Although last week was a big rivalry week, this week also is highlighted by the rivalry between Duke and UNC as well as the tri-meet between Harvard, Yale, and Princeton.