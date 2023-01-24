College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 25-31, 2023

There is now less than a month away before most conference championship meets but there is still a pretty full schedule this week for dual meets.
Highlighting the week will be the dual meet against Texas and NC State. The meet is expected to be close for both genders. The Texas men were ranked #2 and the NC State men were ranked #5 in our most recent power rankings. On the women’s side, Texas was also #2 and NC State was #4. It might be pretty hard to beat the excitement from this past weekend’s Cal vs ASU meet, but expect this meet to come close especially with what is most likely a closer meet scoring-wise.
Also highlighting the week’s schedule is a dual meet against Louisville and Indiana. Louisville is coming off a win (men) and a loss (women) against Kentucky whereas Indiana is coming off of wins against Purdue.
As for Purdue, they will take on Minnesota, Northwestern, and Iowa in a Big Ten Quad meet this week. The Northwestern women are coming off of a big win over Wisconsin.
The USC women will take on two top 10 teams this week with Cal on Friday and Stanford on Saturday.
Although last week was a big rivalry week, this week also is highlighted by the rivalry between Duke and UNC as well as the tri-meet between Harvard, Yale, and Princeton.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Texas vs. NCST
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|Purdue vs. Minnesota vs. Northwestern vs. Iowa
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|Harvard vs. Princeton vs. Yale
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|Cal vs. USC
|1/27
|X
|Louisville vs. Indiana
|1/27
|X
|X
|USC vs. Stanford
|1/28
|X
|Duke vs. UNC
|1/28
|X
|X
|Fordham vs Iona
|1/25
|X
|X
|Utah vs. BYU (diving)
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|Auburn vs. Georgia Tech vs. Miami (diving)
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|WVU vs. Villanova
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|Tim Welsh Classic (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Indiana State, Akron?
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|Western PA Invitational (Pitt, Duquesne, St. Francis
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|X
|Nebraska vs. Rutgers
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|FGCU vs North Florida
|1/27 – 1/28
|X
|Oakland vs. Cleveland State
|1/27
|X
|X
|UCLA vs. Stanford
|1/27
|X
|Kentucky vs. Cincinatti
|1/27
|X
|X
|Texas A&M vs. SMU
|1/27
|X
|X
|FSU vs. Tampa
|1/27
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. Carson Newman
|1/27
|X
|X
|Iowa State vs. North Texas
|1/27
|X
|Richmond vs Navy
|1/27
|X
|Penn State vs. Villanova
|1/27
|X
|X
|Utah vs. BYU (swimming)
|1/28
|X
|X
|Cal vs. UCLA
|1/28
|X
|Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
|1/28
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Little Rock
|1/28
|X
|Georgia vs. Emory
|1/28
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb
|1/28
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Cincinatti
|1/28
|X
|X
|Iowa State vs. TCU
|1/28
|X
|TCU vs. Missouri State
|1/28
|X
|X
|Wisconsin vs. Michigan vs. Pittsburgh
|1/28
|X
|X
|Columbia vs. Dartmouth
|1/28
|X
|Columbia vs. Princeton
|1/28
|X
|Harvard vs. Princeton vs. Yale
|1/29 – 1/30
|X
|Bison Invitational (Bucknell, Navy, American, Lehigh, Lafayette, UMBC
|1/28
|X
|X
|BU v. Bryant
|1/28
|X
|X
|Davidson vs VMI
|1/28
|X
|X
|Fordham vs UMass
|1/28
|X
|X
|George Mason vs Old Dominion
|1/28
|X
|X
|Campbell vs Old Dominion
|1/28
|X
|Saint Louis vs Maryville
|1/28
|X
|X
|St. Bonaventure vs Gannon
|1/28
|X
|X
|Rhode Island vs CCSU
|1/28
|X
|Rice vs Houston
|1/28
|X
|UConn vs. Central Connecticut State
|1/27
|X
|UConn vs. University of New Hampshire
|1/28
|X
|Tulane vs. West Florida
|1/28
|X
|FIU vs FAU
|1/28
|X
|Georgetown vs. Seton Hall
|1/28
|X
|X
|Maine vs. Providence
|1/28
|X
|X
|Youngstown vs. Denison
|1/28
|X
|x
|Butler Invite (Xavier, Butler, Eastern Illinois, Ball State, Valparaiso
|1/29
|X
|X
|Wyoming vs. UNLV vs. UC Santa Barbara vs Hawaii
|1/28-1/29
|X
|X
|Colorado Sprint Championships
|1/28
|X
|X
|Northen Colorado vs. Colorado State
|1/27
|X
|NAU vs. Utah Tech
|1/28
|X
|New Mexico vs. New Mexico State
|1/28
|X
|Cal Baptist vs. UC San Diego
|1/28
|X
|X
|NJIT v Lafayette
|1/26
|X
|Texas v Nc State
|1/27-1/28
|X
|X
|NC State v UNCW
|1/28
|X
|X
|Army v Loyola MD
|1/28
|X
|X
|Loyola MD v Mount St Marys
|1/29
|X
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Southern Illinois
|1/26
|X
|X
|Denver vs. Air Force
|1/28
|X
|X
|Pepperdine vs. Azusa Pacific
|1/28
|X
|UC Davis vs. Pacific
|1/28
|X
|San Diego State vs. San Diego
|1/27
|X
|San Jose State vs. Fresno State
|1/28
|X
|UNLV vs Nevada
|1/27
|X
|Bellarmine vs. Ball State
|1/28
|Bowling Green vs. Buffalo
|1/28
|X
|South Dakota vs. Omaha
|1/28
|X
|X
|Mizzou v SIU
|1/27
|X
|X
|Iona v. Manhattan
|1/28
|X
|X
|Marist v. Binghamton
|1/28
|X
|X
|Delaware vs Towson
|1/28
|X
|X
|Siena v. Stonehill
|1/28
|X
|Howard vs Catholic
|1/28
|X
|X
|Villanova v LaSalle (sprintfest)
|1/29
|X
|X
|Maine v. New Hampshire
|1/27
|X
|Virginia Military Institute v. Washington and Lee
|1/27
|X
|X
|Miami (Ohio) v. Kenyon (D3)
|1/27
|X
|X
|Miami (Ohio) v. Toledo
|1/28
|X
|IUPUI v. UIndy (D2) (Diving only)
|Central Conneticut State vs. Rhode Island
|1/28
|X
|St. Francis College vs. Sacred Heart
|1/28
|X
|Loyola Marymout Time Trials
|1/28
|X
|UIC vs Illinois Wesleyan
|1/27
|X
|X
The healthy (non mono infested) NCS men arguably have the best NCAA team for dual meets. I’ll take them in a dual meet over anyone, their depth is insane
NC State @ Texas is going to be electric!
NC State men with the victory. Just don’t see Texas having enough here.
But what about the equally exciting Texas vs. NCST?