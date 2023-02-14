UVA Breaks American, US Open, and NCAA Record With 1:31.73 200 Medley Relay

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: Virginia (women); NC State (men)
In the very first race of the 2023 ACC Championships, the Virginia women once again showed that they were the best team in the NCAA, breaking their own NCAA, US Open, and American record in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:31.73. The relay team consisted of Gretchen Walsh on back (22.65), Alex Walsh on breast (26.10), Lexi Cuomo on fly (22.49), and Kate Douglass on free (20.49). G. Walsh, Cuomo, and Douglass were all on last year’s record-breaking relay.
Previously, the record time was a 1:31.81 set by UVA at the 2022 ACC Championships.
Splits Comparison, 2022 vs. 2023 ACCs:
|Virginia, 2023 ACCs (New US Open Record)
|Virginia, 2022 ACCs (Old US Open Record)
|Back
|Gretchen Walsh – 22.65
|Gretchen Walsh – 22.82
|Breast
|Alex Walsh – 26.10
|Alexis Wenger – 25.77
|Fly
|Lexi Cuomo – 22.49
|Lexi Cuomo – 22.68
|Free
|Kate Douglass – 20.49
|Kate Douglass – 20.54
|Total
|1;31.73
|1:31.81
Walsh’s 50 back leadoff time of 22.65 is the fastest 50-yard back ever, beating out Katharine Berkoff‘s 22.76 from 2022 NCAAs that previously stood as the fastest-ever. Walsh’s 50 back was also just the fourth sub-22 50 back recorded in history and the third-ever recorded by her (her previous best time was a 22.81 from 2022 NCAAs, and she also went a 22.82 at 2022 ACCs).
Douglass’ 20.49 anchor leg also ranks as the fourth-fastest 50 free relay split of all-time, behind Anna Hopkin‘s 20.27 and Abbey Weitzeil/Simone Manuel‘s 20.45.
Virginia over a second faster than any other team in the NCAA for this relay. The fastest non-UVA 200 medley relay was recorded by NC State, who swam a 1:32.96 at 2022 NCAAs.
but we’re just gonna ignore walshy poo going past 15m on both backstroke walls??
wow. This meet will be defined by the women’s performance. I don’t think the men will hold a candle to them.
I mean, I don’t know if it’s fair to compare the two. The men are still doing incredibly well in their own right—they’re just sometimes not given the spotlight because the women’s team has 3 of the best women’s swimmers the NCAA has ever seen all on the same team.