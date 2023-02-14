Camille Spink Wins 2 at Virginia Region 6B Championships

Virginia High School League – Region 6B

February 6, 2023

Rappahannock Area YMCA, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Full Meet Results

Battlefield High School’s Camille Spink continued her march toward perfection last week at the VHSL Region 6B State Championship meet.

Spink won a pair of regional titles with top times in the 100 back and 50 free in preparation for next weekend’s State Championship meet. In three years of high school swimming, Spink has won all six individual events that she’s entered in the largest classification of Virginia high school swimming.

In fact, across District, Regional, and State meets, she’s only lost one race in four years of post-season competition: she was 2nd in the 100 back as a freshman in 2020 at these same Region 6B Championships (53.89).

She was slower than that time this year, but still came away with the state title in 54.59, leading the field by more than three seconds. She also handily won the 50 free in 23.07.

Spink has won the 50 and 100 free at the state meet each of the last two years, and the 100 and 200 free as a freshman. Virginia does not require to swim the same events at the regional meet as the state meet, and Spink will once again switch races between regions and states – she is entered in the 50 and 100 free next week.

Spink also anchored the Battlefield 200 free relay to victory with a split of 22.28. Combined with teammates Emma Hannam (25.71), Sophie Hayden (25.65), and Alyssa Sagle (24.55), Battlefield High won in 1:38.1.

Spink was one of two individual double winners in the girls’ meet. Senior Delaney Bookstein from Forest Park High School, a Virginia Tech commit, picked up wins in the 500 free (4:53.55) and 200 IM (2:04.98).

Battlefield won their third consecutive girls’ regional championship

Final Girls’ Team Standings

Battlefield (373) Forest Park (323) Patriot (310) Colgan (266) Colonial Forge (152) (TIE) Freedom-South Riding (93) & Gainesville (93) Woodbridge (82) Osbourn Park (80) Osbourn (71) Hylton (46) John Champe (42)

On the boys’ side of the pool, Dawson Truong from Forest Park High School was one of the star individual performers, winning the 100 breaststroke in 56.85 and the 100 fly in 50.50. Truong, a senior who has not publicly announced a college commitment, successfully defended his 100 breast title, and was much faster than last year’s Region meet in both races.

Bryce Rohr from John Champe High School, a junior who recently committed to Arizona State, also picked up two wins. He swam a new personal best in the 200 free in 1:42.46, and also won the 500 free in 4:33.26. That 500 free time was a second-and-a-half better than his third-place time from last year’s state meet. The 500 free was his only race at the state meet, though that 200 also qualifies him for this year’s meet.

Samuel Calder from Colonial Forge also picked up two wins. He won the 50 free in 21.28 and the 100 free in 46.44; he also split 24.12 on the leadoff leg of Colonial Forge’s winning 200 medley relay.

In spite of winning no individual events and only one relay (the 200 free relay), it was Patriot High School that ultimately won the meet. That is their third-straight regional title as well.

Final Girls’ Team Standings

Patriot (370) Forest Park (286) Colgan (271.5) Battlefield (255.5) Colonial Forge (241) Woodbridge (204) John Champe (94) Gainesville (82) Osbourn (52) Hylton (34) Freedom-South Riding (32) Gar-Field (15) Osbourn Park (14) Potomac (6)

The Virginia High School League Class 6 State Championship meet will be held February 18, 2023 at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex.