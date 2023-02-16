Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Princeton Women Destroy Ivy League Record in 200 Medley Relay on Day 1 of 2023 Ivies

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

DAY ONE RESULTS (PDF)

Princeton, swimming in their home pool, opened the Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships with a new Ivy League, DeNunzio Pool, and program record in the 200 medley relay. The Tigers took just over four-tenths off the previous mark, set by Yale in 2018, while improving their own school record by .97.

After winning this event last year for the first time since 2014, the Tigers successfully defended their crown with a 1:36.89 from Alexa Pappas (24.51), Margaux McDonald (27.57), Nikki Venema (22.88), and Sabrina Johnston (21.93). The Tigers overcame a .98-second deficit at the halfway mark, before shellacking the field on the final two legs. Venema outsplit the field by at least seven-tenths, while Johnston was at least three-tenths faster than her competitors on the freestyle anchor leg.

Princeton notched the first-ever sub-1:37 in the Ivy League, taking down the conference and meet record that Yale had set in 2018. The Tigers also took a full second off their own program record, set in 2020 with a 1:37.86 from Gianna Garcia, Christia Chong, Elaine, Zhou, and Venema.

See the relevant splits below:

  Princeton (2020) – 1:37.86 Yale (2018) – 1:37.30 Princeton (2023) – 1:36.89
Backstroke Gianna Garcia – 25.27 Heidi Vanderwel – 24.81 Alexa Pappas – 24.51
Breaststroke Christie Chong – 26.99 Cha O’Leary – 27.42 Margaux McDonald – 27.57
Butterfly Elaine Zhou – 23.82 Maddy Zimmerman – 23.45 Nikki Venema – 22.88
Freestyle Nikki Venema – 21.78 Bella Hindley – 21.62 Sabrina Johnston – 21.93

 

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia (2022)
  • Ivy League Record: 1:37.30 – Yale (2018)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 1:37.30 – Yale (2018)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 1:38.24 – Yale (2019)
  • NCAA A Standard: 1:36.24
  • NCAA B Standard: 1:37.02

Podium:

  1. Princeton – 1:36.89
  2. Yale – 1:37.36
  3. Brown – 1:39.28
  4. Harvard – 1:39.43
  5. Cornell – 1:40.82
  6. Columbia – 1:41.12
  7. Penn – 1:42.14
  8. Dartmouth – 1:42.73

 

