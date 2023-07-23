Why Were 3 Swimmers DQed in 1 Heat in the Women’s 200 IM?

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a night that saw 3 world records, we saw just as many DQs… and they all came from one heat. However, It turns out they weren’t all for the same reason. Britain’s Katie Shanahan was called for a false start while Kaylee McKeown (the defending silver medalist in this event) of Australia and Sara Franceschi of Italy were both called for going past vertical on the back-to-breast turn.

This is not an uncommon call in national and international competition but a DQ at this level is always a bit of a surprise. When transitioning from back to breast, the rule is that you must be ‘on your back’ (not past vertical toward your stomach) when you touch the wall. If you look at the video, you can see Kaylee and Sara were past that vertical point, letting their upper arm drag them past the 90-degree point.

This is most likely due to a slight timing error on the swimmers’ part as they end up gliding longer than expected which leads to the rotation from back to front continue past the vertical plain.