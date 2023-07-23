Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Why Were 3 Swimmers DQed in 1 Heat in the Women’s 200 IM?

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a night that saw 3 world records, we saw just as many DQs… and they all came from one heat. However, It turns out they weren’t all for the same reason. Britain’s Katie Shanahan was called for a false start while Kaylee McKeown (the defending silver medalist in this event) of Australia and Sara Franceschi of Italy were both called for going past vertical on the back-to-breast turn.

This is not an uncommon call in national and international competition but a DQ at this level is always a bit of a surprise. When transitioning from back to breast, the rule is that you must be ‘on your back’ (not past vertical toward your stomach) when you touch the wall. If you look at the video, you can see Kaylee and Sara were past that vertical point, letting their upper arm drag them past the 90-degree point.

This is most likely due to a slight timing error on the swimmers’ part as they end up gliding longer than expected which leads to the rotation from back to front continue past the vertical plain.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!