2023 World Aquatics Championship Day 1: World Records Photo Vault

The first day of the 2023 World Swimming Championships has concluded in Fukuoka, Japan, and SwimSwam photographer Fabio Cetti is there to capture through pictures everything that happened on the other side of the world on this exciting opening day.
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Leon Marchand WR men’s 400 IM Courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
australia WR Women’s 400 free relay Mollie O Callaghan Emma McKeon Shayna Jack courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
australia WR Women’s 400 free relay courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
australia WR Women’s 400 free relay courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Ariarne Titmus WR women’s 400 free courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Ariarne Titmus WR women’s 400 free courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Ariarne Titmus WR women’s 400 free courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Ariarne Titmus WR women’s 400 free courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
Ariarne Titmus WR women’s 400 free courtesy of Fabio Cetti World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023
