2023 World Championships: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of the 2023 World Championships is in the books, which means it’s time for the first update of the Pick ‘Em Contest. It was a fairly thin first day of the meet in terms of finals, with only the men’s 400 free, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 4×100 free relay, and men’s 4×100 free relay having been completed today.

Though there were only a handful of finals, there was plenty of drama on the day. It started with the men’s 400 free, where Australian 19-year-old Sam Short and Tunisian 20-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui had a race for the ages. Short came out on top, winning his first World Championships gold medal. Hafnaoui came in 2nd. Meanwhile, defending champion Elijah Winnington finished off the podium, which was a bummer for many of us who entered the Pick ‘Em Contest.

The other thing that really threw off Pick ‘Em scores today was the women’s 400 free, which saw quite the shakeup from what was expected. Summer McIntosh, who was the heavy favorite coming in based off the picks, finished 4th. It was Australian Ariarne Titmus who got out to a roaring start and carried it through all the way to a huge new World Record. Katie Ledecky won the silver medal, while New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather came in 3rd, winning the bronze.

Nonetheless, it was a pretty good day overall for Pick ‘Em scores. We actually have a tie for first in the day 1 scoring, with “BairnOwl” and “Swimnerd” each scoring 68 points. They were followed very closely by “CoachStod,” who was 3rd today with 67 points. Congratulations “BairnOwl” and “Swimnerd”!

Here is a look at the Day 1 scores: