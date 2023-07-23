2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

China’s 4×100 freestyle relay teams crushed new Asian records to cap off the first night of racing at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Chinese women’s 4×100 freestyle quartet of 17-year-old Cheng Yujie (53.39), 21-year-old Yang Junxuan (53.53), 20-year-old Wu Qingfeng (52.64), and 25-year-old Zhang Yufei (52.84) kicked things off by combining for a 3:32.40, good for the bronze medal behind the United States (3:31.93) and Australia (world-record 3:27.96). It marked China’s first podium finish in the event since they won it nearly three decades ago back in 1994.

Cheng, Yang, Wu, and Zhang took more than two seconds off the previous Asian record of 3:34.76 set two summers ago at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng and Wu were also on the previous record-breaking squad while Yang and Zhang replaced Zhu Menghui and Ai Yanhan.

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Splits, Asian Records

This is an amazing race,” Yang said. “I am very happy to get the medal. I just want to say thank you to our team and families.”

“This is my first competition, so I’m a little tired,” Cheng said. “I want to say thank you to our Chinese team.”

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Australia – 3:29.69 (2021)

Championship Record: Australia – 3:30.21 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Australia – 3:30.95

Australia — 3:27.96 (WORLD RECORD) United States — 3:31.93 China — 3:32.40 Great Britain — 3:33.90 Sweden — 3:34.17 Netherlands — 3:35.41 Canada — 3:36.62 Japan — 3:38.61

China comfortably finished a second and a half clear of Great Britain for the final spot on the podium.

One event later, the Chinese men just barely missed out on their first medal ever in the event, but the 4×100 freestyle relay team’s performance still offered plenty of hope for the future.

Pan Zhanle, 18, fired off the second-fastest leadoff split in the field with a 47.67 to put China in a good spot after the first leg. Chen Juner, 19, split 47.85 as the group dropped slightly to 3rd place after the second leg. China fell back to 6th place after 20-year-old Wang Changhao‘s 48.89 split on the third leg, but 17-year-old Haoyu Wang brought them back to 4th with a blazing 46.97 anchor. Wang’s split was the second-fastest in the field behind only Kyle Chalmers, who powered the Aussies to victory in 3:10.16 ahead of Italy (3:10.49) and the United States (3:10.81).

China missed the podium by just about half a second in 3:11.38, but they did smash the previous Asian record by more than a second. Japan’s quartet of Katsumi Nakamura (48.52), Shinri Shioura (48.19), Katsuhiro Matsumoto (47.61), and Juran Mizohata (48.22) previously held the Asian record at 3:12.54 from the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Splits, Asian Records

China, 2023 World Champs Japan, 2018 Asian Games 1st leg Pan Zhanle (47.67 Katsumi Nakamura (48.52) 2nd leg Chen Juner (47.85) Shinri Shioura (48.19) 3rd leg Wang Changhao (48.89) Katsuhiro Matsumoto (47.61) 4th leg Haoyu Wang (46.97) Juran Mizohata (48.22) Total 3:11.38 3:12.54

The previous Chinese record in the event stood at 3:13.29 from the 2018 Asian Games. That quartet consisted of Yang Jintong (49.24), Cao Jiwen (48.29), Sun Yang (48.38), and Yu Hexin (47.38).

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: USA – 3:08.24

Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06

2022 World Champion: USA – 3:09.34