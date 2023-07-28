British Summer Championships: Osrin’s New 200 Back PB Would Have Finaled In Fukuoka

2023 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

While all eyes are on the 2023 World Championships taking place in Fukuoka, Japan, the 2023 British Summer Championships wrapped up in Sheffield, England this evening.

We recapped earlier action in the bullets above and highlighted the final days’ worth of swims which took place at Ponds Forge.

Highlights

Speaking of the World Championships, the women’s 200m backstroke there in Fukuoka saw a time of 2:09.74 needed to make it back to the final set to take place tomorrow night.

The 200m backstroke victor here at these British Summer Championships would have made the grade, as Honey Osrin took the domestic meet title in a time of 2:09.08.

Opening in 1:03.73 and closing in 1:05.35, 20-year-old Osrin of Loughborough beat the field by over 3 seconds en route to gold.

Her outing easily overtook her previous lifetime best of 2:10.30 from the 2019 European Championships, making her Great Britain’s 9th-swiftest performer in history.

Betsy Wizard of Northampton topped the women’s 18+ age category in both the 200m fly and 100m fly to wrap up her individual events. The 20-year-old clinched the victory in the longer event in 2:13.04 while the latter saw her get to the wall first in 59.83.

Four men were under the 50-second threshold in the 100m freestyle event, led by Leeds University’s Jordan Cooley. 24-year-old Cooley hit a mark of 49.23 to lead Dan Jones of Swansea and Jamie Ingram of Manchester. The former posted 49.58 for silver while Ingram rounded out the podium in 49.79.

Before this competition, Cooley had never before been in the 49-zone, having carried a personal best of 50.04 into Sheffield. He lowered that first to 49.43 in the prelims and then to 49.23 to become GBR’s 21st-best performer all-time.

Cooley also contested the 50m free where his time of 22.58 earned him the silver medal. Getting to the wall first was 19-year-old Alexander Painter of Millfield who got the job done in 22.35. Loughborough’s Calvin Fry also landed on the podium in 22.62.

Stirling’s George Smith claimed victories in both the 200m breast as well as the 200m IM (2:01.32). His 200m breaststroke outing of 2:12.56 represents an over-second drop from his PB of 2:13.79 from this summer’s European Junior Championships.

Additional Notes