Dawson, Schlosshan Among Day 3 Winners At British Summer Championships

2023 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 British Summer Championships rolled on from Ponds Forge, with day three action bringing Olympian Kathleen Dawson into the water.

26-year-old Dawson of the University of Stirling topped the women’s 19+ 100m backstroke, clocking a time of 1:00.26 to get the job done.

Dawson opened in 29.75 and closed in 30.51 to clear the field by over a second. Pia Murray snagged silver in 1:01.42 while Niamh Ward was a touch behind in 1:01.45.

At this year’s British Swimming Championships/World Trials, Dawson posted a time of 1:00.50 to place 3rd behind winner Medi Harris (59.82) and runner-up Lauren Cox (1:00.01). Dawson has been working her way after a back injury that rendered the ace out of last year’s championships season.

On the men’s 1back side, it was Samuel Greenbank of Sheffield who got to the wall first in the 19+ age category, posting 55.52 for the victory.

That narrowly defeated 19-year-old Pietro Ubertalli of Chelsea and West who clocked 55.53 while Jamie Ferguson rounded out the top 3 in 55.67.

Of note, Plymouth Leander’s Finn Broekhoven and Millfield’s Conor Cherrington were both under the 56-second threshold in the boys’ 17-year-old age category.

Broekhoven notched 55.86 while Cherrington hit 55.98, his first-ever time under 56 seconds. Broekhoven’s outing was just off his lifetime best of 55.77 produced for 9th place at this year’s European Junior Championships.

Additional Winners