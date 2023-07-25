Fukuoka 2023, Day 3 Asia Recap: China Far Exceeding 2022 Worlds Performance

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2023 World Championships started off on a high note for the continent of Asia, as South Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo landed on the podium.

Contesting the men’s 200m freestyle, Hwang punched a time of 1:44.42 to capture bronze behind winner Matt Richards and runner-up Tom Dean who both represent Great Britain.

Hwang’s effort this evening checked in as a lifetime best, shaving .05 off his performance last year in Budapest which garnered the 20-year-old as the silver medalist.

On the women’s side, Li Bingjie also scored some hardware, giving China the bronze in the women’s 1500m free.

21-year-old Li touched in a time of 15:45.71 to claim 3rd place behind winner Katie Ledecky of the United States and silver medalist Simona Quadarella from Italy.

On the whole, China is far surpassing its medal tally from last year’s World Championships. Through day 3 in Budapest, the nation reaped just one bronze at this point while here in Fukuoka China ranks as the 3rd nation overall with 5 pieces of hardware.

With Qin Haiyang leading the men’s 50m breast for tomorrow’s final, as well as Liu Yaxin in the mix for the women’s 200m free, China is primed to continue its stellar improvement from a year ago.

National/Continental Records Through Day 3:

China Qin Haiyang – 57.69 men’s 100m breaststroke Asian Record; 26.20 50m breaststroke Asian Record Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:32.40 Asian Record Men’s 4x100m free relay – 3:11.38 Asian Record

Hong Kong Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:39.93

India Aryan Nehra – 8:00.76 men’s 800m freestyle

Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov – 59.78 men’s 100m breaststroke

Malaysia Khiew Hoe Yean – 8:05.11 men’s 800 freestyle

South Korea Choi Dong-yeol – 59.59 men’s 100m breaststroke Back In-chul – 23.50 men’s 50m butterfly Kim Woomin – 7:47.69 men’s 800m freestyle Hwang Sunwoo – 1:44.42 men’s 200m freestyle



Medal Table (Asia) Through Day 3: