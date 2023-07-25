Fukuoka 2023, South American Recap Day 3: Mestre Cracks Venezuelan Record in 800 Free

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

SOUTH AMERICAN RECAP – DAY 3

The 3rd day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka was a relatively quiet day for South American swimming. Still, there were a few very bright spots, including a massive Venezuelan Record from Afonso Mestre in the men’s 800 free prelims, which you can read more about in the “National Records” section below.

On top of Mestre’s swim, Brazil’s Guilherme Costa had a great performance in the 800 free prelims as well. Costa came in 8th this morning with a 7:45.80, advancing to the final, which will take place tomorrow night. Moreover, Costa very nearly cracked his own Brazilian and South American Record of 7:45.48, which he set at the World Championships last summer. Given how well he swam in the 400 free earlier in the meet, it seems Costa stands a good chance of cracking the records in finals.

It was a really big day for South American distance swimming, as Brazil’s Beatriz Dizotti competed in the final of the women’s 1500 free tonight. Just getting into the final was a huge accomplishment for Dizotti, and she made the most of the opportunity. While she was a touch slower than the 16:01.95 she swam in prelims yesterday, Dizotti moved up in placement, coming in 7th tonight with a 16:03.70. The performance was significant for Brazil, as they have a group of swimmers rising in the women’s free events, and Dizotti is now gaining international finals experience heading into the Paris Olympics next summer.

The men’s 50 breaststroke semifinals saw Brazilian veteran Joao Gomes advance to the final, which will occur tomorrow night. Gomes was 5th in semis tonight, clocking a 26.90.

NATIONAL RECORDS